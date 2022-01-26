Get the Apple AirPods 2 for less than $100 today!

If you are an iPhone user and are thinking about buying an earphone, Amazon has a special deal for you today. The Apple AirPods 2 are currently on sale for less than a Benjamin.

TL;DR

The Apple AirPods 2 are currently 37% off on Amazon.

The TWS earbuds are priced at $99.

Perfect for using with other Apple devices, the AirPods 2's MSRP is $159, representing a 37% discount for today's deal on Amazon.

Apple AirPods 2 for $99.99

Why choose the AirPods 2?

The AirPods 2 is a true wireless (TWS) earphone with Apple's popular design - copied by many other brands in the past years. But more than looks, the phones pack a lot of features, especially for the brand's ecosystem.

That includes easier pairing, hand-off between devices, Siri voice commands, compatibility with Apple TV and HomePod, and much more.

The AirPods 2 comes packaged with a charging case, which according to Apple, offers more than 24 hours of listening time. The case can be recharged using the same Lightning cable used by the iPhone.

AirPods 2 (right) set the blueprint for TWS phones. The AirPods Pro (left) are also discounted / © NextPit

If you are looking for more features, the AirPods Pro is also discounted on Amazon, priced at $179.99, a 28% discount.

Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99

The Pro model adds active noise cancellation (ANC) to block outside noises, transparency mode, spatial audio, water resistance, a wireless charging case, and more touch control options.

Are you interested in earphones? Did you like this deal? Let us know in the comments!