Soundcore's Space Q45 and A40 ANC headphones have impressive battery

Anker's sub-brand Soundcore unveiled two noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones under its Space series. The Space Q45 with over-ear design and Space A40 in-ear true wireless earbuds are both leveraging on adaptive ANC, hi-res audio ratings, and robust battery capacities.

TL;DR

Soundcore introduced budget ANC-ready headphones.

The Space Q45 over-ear headphones shipped with up to 60 hours battery for $150.

Soundcore's Space A40 earbuds have bean-shaped design and retail for $100.

Soundcore Space Q45 over-ear headphones

Soundcore's Space Q45 headphones resemble the new Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4 and come with aluminum alloy hinge and memory foam earpads. Moreover, each cup has a 40mm audio driver and three microphones with the other one utilized for voice calling. According to the company, the adaptive noise cancelling on the headphones can reduce the outside noise by up to 98 percent. An option for ambient sound is also available.

Soundcore's Space Q45 headphones have black, white, and navy blue colorways / © Soundcore

The over-ear wearable has up to 50 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Users can extend it for an extra 15 hours when the noise blocking function is turned off. The headsets feature a newer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity along with compatibility to codecs such as SBC, AAC, and LDAC. Additionally, there is also support for multi-point connection and voice assistants on the two pairs of audio devices.

Soundcore Space A40 TWS

The Space A40 TWS earbuds have a bean shaped design that reminds us of Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and the recent UE Drops. Although the buds are 25 percent smaller than the older model Soundcore managed to throw in large 10mm drivers. Adding to the wireless buds are six microphones and an IPX4 waterproof protection against sweat and splashes.

Soundcore Space A40 earbuds feature impressive 50-hour battery life / © Soundcore

Like the Space Q45, the latest Space wireless earbuds boast adaptive noise cancelling and long battery life. Using the earphones alone provides 10 hours of usage. Surprisingly, the battery gets quadrupled for a total of 50 hours playback if the charging case is used. There are also Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and custom audio presets via HearID feature on the mobile app.

Pricing and availability of Space A40 and Q45

Soundcore is already releasing both headphones with attractive pricing of $150 (€150/£140/200CAD) and $100 (€100/£90/130CAD) for the Space Q45 and Space A40, respectively. Color availability for the two are black, white, and navy blue.