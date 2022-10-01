Anker Soundcore Liberty 4: ANC buds with heart rate tracking and spatial audio

Anker's Soundcore audio brand has launched the Liberty 4 true wireless earbuds, expanding its most popular headphone lineup. Clearly, the in-ear noise-cancelling headphones do not match the impressive battery life of the Space A40 . Instead, these buds come with enhanced heart rate monitoring and 360-degree spatial audio features that are usually reserved for premium alternatives.

TL;DR

Anker adds heart rate and spatial audio functions to the new Soundcore Liberty 4 TWS.

Anker's Soundcore Liberty 4 buds boast ANC and LDAC codec compatibility.

The Liberty 4 retail for $150 and is available in black or white color.

The Soundcore Liberty 4 buds come with stick design, and each side is sporting a dual driver and a gyroscope. The latter is utilized in providing dynamic headtracking when the spatial audio is in use. Additionally, the concert or movie modes are coupled to the 360-degree sound functionality.

Soundcore's Liberty 4 headphones feature adaptive noise cancelling with three noise levels and white noise options. They tap four microphones for ANC and two for voice calls. Similar to the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds, transparency mode is available. Supported codecs include LDAC, AAC, and SBC through the Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Anker's new Soundcore Liberty 4 buds with heart rate monitoring / © Soundcore / Screenshot by: NextPit

Anker says that heart-rate monitoring on the Soundcore Liberty 4 is available only on the right earbud—and it works even when your ear is wet. Users need to activate the heart-rate sensor on the app when using it for the first time. The health data gathered is presented in the dedicated Soundcore Wellness app.

Soundcore Liberty 4 TWS battery life and pricing

Battery life of the TWS is rated for 9 hours or up to 28 hours using the charging case. This is reduced when ANC or spatial audio is turned on. More importantly, the charging case gets sliding lid design, USB-C port, and wireless charging. The Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 buds are priced for $150 and available from the company's website in black or white colorways.

Do you consider having a heart rate sensor on headphones a vital feature? Let us know what your thoughts are.