The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are at their lowest price on Amazon

If you are looking for a great set of premium earbuds I can wholeheartedly recommend these ones! The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro 's are discounted on Amazon by 25%.

The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are on a discount.

On Amazon, you can get them for 25%.

From an original price of $170, only $129.99.

NextPit is reviewing them.

The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are currently the best offering from the company and bring a premium array of features that are usually found on earbuds that are over $200. While I am still in the process of writing a review about them, I have been using them for a while now and seeing them at a discount made me quickly get to writing.

In this deal, you will find the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro at one of their lowest prices since their launch, at $129.99 which is $40 off the original, competitive price of $169.99 .

Why choose the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro?

Even the package feels premium. / © Anker

This premium headset has been on my review plate for quite some time now. A review is coming soon but I believe I can confidently talk about those earbuds. The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro is a premium set of earbuds that cater to those who want to experience the newest features in the industry of earbuds both in the iOS and Android ecosystems.

Even though their design is seemingly conventional, I was positively surprised by their ergonomics. Aside from the wide array of silicon tips that come in four different sizes, you also get to change between earwings, which lock the device in your ear, ensuring a perfect fit. It does take a bit of experimentation to get right, but once you do, the comfort of the Liberty 3 is unmatched, in my opinion.

Sound reproduction is equally impressive across the board, they feature the latest standards of LDAC, a Sony proprietary standard that can support up to 32 bit/96 kHz sound reproduction.

Their natural profile is a bit bass-heavy but thankfully their included app is feature full and has different equalizer presets available as well as the ability to create your own. Lastly, their ANC, which is powered by six microphones offers some of the best ANC I have experienced in earbuds with the exception of very high frequencies, like cabin sounds from airplanes that penetrate the canceling.

Lastly, through the Soundcore app, you can carry out an ear test, and adjust the different equalizer presets to compensate for each ears unique hearing capabilities. If for example, your left ear can't quite pick up the high range frequencies as well, the equalizer will adjust the sound, boosting those frequencies slightly. In turn, this results in a very uniform listening experience that is difficult to move away from. It is also how I discovered I might be overdue for a visit to the otorhinolaryngologist.

Is there any specific aspect of the Soundcores you would like to know more about? Are you interested in such deals?