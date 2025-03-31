Hot topics

Anker's Soda-Can-Sized Nebula Capsule 3 Laser Projector is 27% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser mini outdoor project deal best price
© Anker
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is the perfect time to grab a portable or mini projector for your movie nights or outdoor entertainment this spring. One of the most popular models, the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser, is now available for $549—a $200 discount (27%) from its original price of $749, matching its lowest price ever.

For added stability, you can also grab the projector bundle with the desk stand for $574, saving $225. The stand helps ensure a secure setup, especially for outdoor use.

Why Buy the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser?

The Nebula Capsule 3 Laser is a compact, portable projector. It’s about 33% smaller than its predecessor, featuring a sleek cylindrical design similar to a soda can. Measuring 3.3 x 6.7 inches and weighing 950 grams (2.1 lbs), it easily fits into a bag for on-the-go use. Despite the small size, its built-in 8W speaker delivers clear, punchy audio, so you don’t need an external speaker.

Unlike standard LED projectors, the Capsule 3 Laser uses laser-based imaging, offering brighter visuals, deeper contrast, and a wider color gamut (100% Rec. 709, the HD video standard). It also boasts a 10x longer lifespan compared to traditional bulb-based projectors.

Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser
Anker's Nebula Capsule 3 Laser can output up to a 120-inch display / © Nebula by Anker

The projector supports screen sizes from 40 to 120 inches, with auto-focus and keystone correction for a hassle-free setup. It also features a low 25ms response time, making it a great choice for streaming your games with it.

For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, and HDMI, along with built-in Chromecast and Google TV for streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+. The Google Assistant allows for hands-free control. The 2.5-hour battery life is enough for a full movie, while the audio-only mode extends usage to 8 hours for music playback.

With a $200 discount, the Capsule 3 Laser is one of the best compact projectors at this price. Would you grab one at this deal? Let us know in the comments!

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2025

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing