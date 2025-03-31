Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is the perfect time to grab a portable or mini projector for your movie nights or outdoor entertainment this spring. One of the most popular models, the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser, is now available for $549—a $200 discount (27%) from its original price of $749, matching its lowest price ever.

For added stability, you can also grab the projector bundle with the desk stand for $574, saving $225. The stand helps ensure a secure setup, especially for outdoor use.

Affiliate offer Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Save up to $225 when you buy the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser at Amazon's spring sale.

Why Buy the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser?

The Nebula Capsule 3 Laser is a compact, portable projector. It’s about 33% smaller than its predecessor, featuring a sleek cylindrical design similar to a soda can. Measuring 3.3 x 6.7 inches and weighing 950 grams (2.1 lbs), it easily fits into a bag for on-the-go use. Despite the small size, its built-in 8W speaker delivers clear, punchy audio, so you don’t need an external speaker.

Unlike standard LED projectors, the Capsule 3 Laser uses laser-based imaging, offering brighter visuals, deeper contrast, and a wider color gamut (100% Rec. 709, the HD video standard). It also boasts a 10x longer lifespan compared to traditional bulb-based projectors.

Anker's Nebula Capsule 3 Laser can output up to a 120-inch display / © Nebula by Anker

The projector supports screen sizes from 40 to 120 inches, with auto-focus and keystone correction for a hassle-free setup. It also features a low 25ms response time, making it a great choice for streaming your games with it.

For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, and HDMI, along with built-in Chromecast and Google TV for streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+. The Google Assistant allows for hands-free control. The 2.5-hour battery life is enough for a full movie, while the audio-only mode extends usage to 8 hours for music playback.

With a $200 discount, the Capsule 3 Laser is one of the best compact projectors at this price. Would you grab one at this deal? Let us know in the comments!