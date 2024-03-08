Hot topics

Anker's Nebula Capsule 3 Laser Mini Projector is on Sale with $160 Off

If you're looking for a portable and outdoor projector to elevate your spring gears, there are now good deals hanging around. One of the most popular alternatives is the Nebula Capsule 3 Laser from Anker which has dropped to its second-best price at $639 from $799 on Amazon. While it's not the best price recorded, it's still a worthwhile deal nonetheless and saves you $160 (20 percent) off.

The deal has been up since yesterday, so you should know the offer will only hang for a while before returning to its price.

Why the Nebula Capsule 3 Laser is one of the best compact projectors to buy

The Nebula Capsule 3 Laser is the beefed up version of the standard Capsule 3 model. As for the laser, it means it gets a few advantages over the LED counterpart, and that includes having brighter output with improved brightness uniformity, more vivid colors, and up to 2x better contrast.

In addition, the Capsule 3 Laser is rated with 300 ANSI Lumens and projects up to 120-inch wide picture in 1080p resolution. There is support for automatic focus and keystone corrections as well. The projector comes with an 8 watts built-in speaker that is certified with Dolby Atmos.

Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser
Anker's Nebula Capsule 3 Laser is a mini projector with a soda can design with a lightweight build. / © Nebula by Anker

The device has soda can form and lightweight build at 1 kg (2.21 lbs) that makes it easy to stow in bags. And despite the compact size, it has a decent battery life of 2.5 hours between charges, plus it boasts USB fast charging to quickly refill it while on the go.

As regards the other nifty features, the Nebula Capsule 3 Laser runs on Android TV and has built-in Chromecast and Apple Airplay support. You can also enjoy gaming with the projector as it has game mode with 25 ms latency. Booting the device is also a breeze with 3 second setup.

What do you think of the Nebula Capsule 3 Laser as a mini projector? Is it worth it with this discount? Tell us in the comments.

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

