Anker's Eufy SmartTrack Link tracker is a cheaper Apple AirTag option
Anker's Eufy has launched a new Apple AirTag alternative. The Eufy SmartTrack Link is a smart security tracker that is compatible with Apple's Find My app. It works similarly to the AirTag except it is notably cheaper and has a standalone app if you are not planning to use Apple's application.
TL;DR
- Eufy's SmartTrack Link is a smart tag certified by Apple.
- The Eufy SmartTrack Link works both with Apple Find My and Eufy security app.
- The smart tag costs $20 each.
The Eufy SmartTrack Link is one of the few tags that are Apple-certified. It means that it operates in the same manner as the AirTag by relying on a network of iPhones and other Apple devices to pinpoint the location of the tag. You can pair the smart tracker through the built-in Find My iPhone app. Alternatively, it can also be added to Eufy Security with more features and support for Android.
- Find out: Best smartphones to buy under $200
As regards the design, the tag has squared-off corners with an eyelet for hooking, which is another advantage compared to the AirTag since you won't be needing to buy a holder or case. Eufy's smart tag also features a built-in speaker that emits a sound when activated. The tag itself is water resistant and rated with a 1-year CR2032 battery before it needs a replacement.
In addition to finding lost items or pets, the Eufy SmartTrack Link can make any paired phone ring even if it is in silent mode. Other features of the tracker include a left-behind alarm, sharing of item locations, and a secure QR code link for easy scanning.
Eufy currently sells the SmartTrack Link on their website for $20 each. Surprisingly, they are currently running a promotion that slashes 20 percent off the SmartTrack's price. In contrast, the Apple AirTag individually costs $29 but it is only compatible with the Find My ecosystem.
Do you have a smart tag or tracker too? Which item did you attach the tag to? We'd love to hear your opinions.
Source: Eufy
No comments