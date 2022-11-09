Anker's Eufy SmartTrack Link tracker is a cheaper Apple AirTag option

Anker's Eufy has launched a new Apple AirTag alternative. The Eufy SmartTrack Link is a smart security tracker that is compatible with Apple's Find My app. It works similarly to the AirTag except it is notably cheaper and has a standalone app if you are not planning to use Apple's application.

The Eufy SmartTrack Link is one of the few tags that are Apple-certified. It means that it operates in the same manner as the AirTag by relying on a network of iPhones and other Apple devices to pinpoint the location of the tag. You can pair the smart tracker through the built-in Find My iPhone app. Alternatively, it can also be added to Eufy Security with more features and support for Android.

As regards the design, the tag has squared-off corners with an eyelet for hooking, which is another advantage compared to the AirTag since you won't be needing to buy a holder or case. Eufy's smart tag also features a built-in speaker that emits a sound when activated. The tag itself is water resistant and rated with a 1-year CR2032 battery before it needs a replacement.

Eufy's SmartTrack Link features left behind alerts and alarms / © Eufy

In addition to finding lost items or pets, the Eufy SmartTrack Link can make any paired phone ring even if it is in silent mode. Other features of the tracker include a left-behind alarm, sharing of item locations, and a secure QR code link for easy scanning.

Eufy currently sells the SmartTrack Link on their website for $20 each. Surprisingly, they are currently running a promotion that slashes 20 percent off the SmartTrack's price. In contrast, the Apple AirTag individually costs $29 but it is only compatible with the Find My ecosystem.

Do you have a smart tag or tracker too? Which item did you attach the tag to? We'd love to hear your opinions.