Anker's 548 Power Bank is Selling Fast for 30% Less Right Now
If you find portable power stations too heavy or bulky for your outdoor travel or camping, a power bank might be a great alternative you can add to your outdoor arsenal. Now, one of Anker's best-selling entries are on sale today. Particularly, the Anker 538 (PowerCore Reserve) has dropped to its all-new best price of $104 on Amazon, meaning you get to save 30 percent ($45) off the usual price of the unit.
While the company offers a similar price on its website for the Anker 548 power bank, Amazon's listing has the price immediately discounted, so you don't need to apply a coupon code unlike on the former.
What makes the Anker 548 Power Bank a recommended portable power station
While the Anker 548 is one of those large capacity power banks you can buy from the brand, it remains lightweight and compact compared to a regular power station. It has a sturdy handle as well that makes it easier to transport during trips.
With 60,000 mAh (192 Wh) cell, it is enough to fully charge up an iPhone 15 (review) more than a dozen times or a MacBook Air M3 (review) for a few times, or run the built-in lamp for over 40 hours straight. Another nifty feature is that the lamp is retractable and expandable and support automatic illumination during blackouts. Plus, there is an SOS mode that can be a lifesaver in emergency situations.
The Anker 548 power bank can power up a few devices simultaneously through multiple high-speed USB-C and full-sized USB ports. You can charge the unit through one of the USB-C or with solar charging as it is compatible with Anker's portable solar panels.
Would you find the Anker 548 suitable for your outdoor trips or camping? Tell us in the comments and if you'd like to see more power bank or power stations deals.
