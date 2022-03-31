Android may soon detect hidden AirTags and other trackers

Detecting unrestricted smart trackers may soon be native for Android devices. Google is working to add the said feature with automatic detection of unknown tags or trackers near to the user based on the latest findings of 9to5Google.

Smart tags have been in the market for some time now, but there is no built-in automatic detection function similar to what Google is working on. Apple is known to offer similar built-in features to their AirTags and apps. The tag will produce a sound when the tag is away from the user for more than 8 hours or more while detection through the app is only limited to manual scanning.

Smart tags like Apple AirTags work great on securing your keys and bags–and they come at mini sizes! / © NextPit

Google's Smart Tracker Detection works by automatically searching for tags around you

Google may eventually add the smart detection feature to all Android smartphones. So, instead of the device emitting a sound, it will be your Android smartphone that will notify the user of any lost or unwanted tracker nearby. Or it could work either way where the tag will catch the attention of users first after prolonged hours.

We're still a month away from Google I/O conference so we may see more information about the new smart tag detection as well as a possible tag device from the company itself. Currently, only a few manufacturers offer smart tracker devices including Samsung with its Galaxy SmartTag.

Just remember these smart tags are low range and work with Bluetooth connection. This is a good way of locating your things like keys and bags but it won't work when the tag is out of range with your smartphone. If you want a GPS tracker, Samsung also has the same product launched a few years ago that primarily tracks people like your kids or even pets.

