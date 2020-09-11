Android app reveals plans for "Apple One"

Once again it is Apple's own developers who have left hints about features that haven't been presented yet. Especially curious: this time it is an Android app made by Apple that includes these details.

During the investigation of a current version of Apple Music for Android, 9to5Google discovered multiple mentions of "Apple One". Only a few weeks ago Bloomberg had given some details about Apple's subscription bundle – we reported.

As a reminder: Apple One, as it is currently called, is supposed to combine several of Apple's subscription services and thus possibly become more attractive for users in terms of price. For example, Apple TV+ and Apple Music could be offered at a lower bundle price if the user subscribes to both services.

9to5Google has now taken apart the last beta version of Apple's music app for Android, version 3.4.0, and has come across several mentions of "Apple One" and the codename "Aristotle", which is apparently used internally. For example, there is talk of a "Subscription Bundle" in connection with Aristotle and that Apple Music is part of one of these bundles.

References to Apple One and a subscription bundle. / © via 9to5Google

Music app reveals more details about "Apple One"

In a longer text, Apple also clearly states that the subscriptions of Apple One and Apple Music do not overlap. Users won't be charged for both subscriptions.

Apple Music can be part of Apple One. / © via 9to5Google

In another note, Apple's developers also write that the subscription bundle cannot be configured in the Android version of the app. If you want to make changes to the subscription you'll have to use a device with iOS, macOS, or tvOS.

Only from an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can changes be made to the subscription. / © via 9to5Google

9to5Google could not find any hints about prices or a launch date for Apple One in its investigations. A possible date for the launch, however, is the Apple event on September 15th. According to current rumors, new models of the Apple Watch and the iPad Air will be presented there.