Android: 6 new features coming this March

Google adds new features to its Android mobile operating system on a regular basis. As February draws to a close, the software giant unveiled six new features that will arrive on Android very soon. On its blog, the company confirmed that these features will be available on smartphones that run on Android 6.0 or later "in the coming days." Google also reiterated that these new features should make your smartphone safer and easier to use.

As an added layer of security, the new password check feature would probably be looked forward to the most - as Google integrates it into the password manager. You're probably familiar with this if you've ever wanted to enter a password in the Chrome browser and there is a pop-up window that portrays how it wants to fill it up on your behalf.

With the new password check feature, Google will run a background check on whether the password has ever been compromised or not during a cyber attack, before prompting you to change the password to log in. However, this feature is only available on Android 9.0 (Pie) and above.

There is a whole lot more focus on your personal security concerning the new features introduced in Android Auto. Apart from the new shortcuts, there will also be personalized backgrounds and games that function over voice, now how about that?

Easier usage and finally: Dark Mode for Maps!

If you use Google Messages on a daily basis, you can now finally add a send date to messages and schedule them for the future. This is definitely handy for birthdays and works seamlessly - just press the send button in the WhatsApp alternative, and you're good to go! Google Assistant is also supposed to be more convenient, with its new cards informing you whether everything worked as planned once you have spoken your commands.

If you are visually impaired and use a smartphone, you should definitely check out the new Talk Back features. As Google shared, there are new gestures and speech feedback to take note of. You can read more about it in the linked video. Last but not least, Google Maps gets a cool new feature: Dark Mode is no longer only available when navigation is active, as you can activate it permanently or on a limited timed basis.

