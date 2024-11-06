Nothing is one of the manufacturers that first rolled out Android 15 through the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta program which arrived first on the Nothing Phone (2a). Today, the company is expanding the update to the Nothing Phone (2), introducing numerous improvements, and plans to add more devices throughout the year.

Similar to the Nothing Phone (2a) we've reviewed, the Phone (2) is getting the first Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta firmware with a new set of changes and features from Android 15.

Interface: AI App Drawer, Lock Screen, and Pop-up View

Among the notable is a new AI-powered smart app drawer that automatically arranges and groups apps into a folder based on usage. Users can also pin apps on the top of the app drawer, one of the most requested features. At the same time, the update refines the quick settings, widget library, and connectivity layout.

On the lock screen, there's now gesture support to open the editor by a long press. Nothing is adding widget space on the lock screen. Speaking of widgets, there are also new clock face stylings. While on the home screen, there's a new social widget that you can share and interact with contacts with the reactions being visible to all.

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta brings more space for widgets on the lock screen. / © Nothing

Another UI-related enhancement is regarding the pop-up view on Nothing phones. With Nothing OS 3.0, the pop-up window is more movable and easier to resize. Additionally, users can swipe down on incoming notifications to activate the pop-up view and they pin it on the edge for quick access.

Faster and Brighter Camera

Other improvements are on the system. Specifically, Nothing says launching the camera app is faster on Nothing OS 3.0. Similarly, the processing time when taking HDR photos has been reduced, too. You can also expect that the low-light camera performance of the Nothing Phone (2) is better with the firmware.

Elsewhere, the update includes the native Android 15 changes such as auto-archiving of app data to free storage space, predictive back animations in select apps, and app prioritization.

When will Android 15 be available Nothing smartphones?

Nothing has also revealed when the other Nothing models will get the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta on its roadmap. Accordingly, the update is scheduled to arrive on the Phone (2a) Plus, Phone (1), and CMF Phone 1 by December of this year.

The company didn't specify when the stable version of the firmware will be available to the public or how many more betas are expected before the stable release.

We don't recommend using beta software on your main phone. But if you want to test Android 15 ahead, you can head to Nothing's Community website. The process includes downloading and installing the APK and manually checking the update in the Settings app. Once you're in the beta, Nothing notes it is not recommended to roll back to the previous version of Android.

Do you plan to test Android 15 on your Nothing Phone or do you intend to wait for the definitive release? Share with us your plans in the comments.