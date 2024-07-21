Hot topics

Android 15 Beta 4 Adds Advanced Battery Diagnostic and Bug Fixes

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Google Pixel 8a Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

Google has released Android 15 Beta 4 to testers and developers today, which is also the second installment in the preview stage of the Android OS' cycle going to the stable and final build. The latest update builds on the previous beta but focuses on refinements and a few tweaks. Here's what's new.

Unlike previous beta releases with many changes on the surface, the Android 15 Beta 4 addresses many remaining bugs while ironing out fixes on the Beta 3. There are also little visible changes included in the firmware, with the most notable including new tools inside the Device diagnostics section.

New device diagnostic features on Android 15

As dug up by 9to5Google, this section adds Battery status letting you see the battery pack's manufacturing date, first usage date, and cycle count on top of the remaining health. There are also diagnostic tools to calibrate the display and test touchscreen inputs.

It should be noted that some manufacturers like Samsung already offer most of these features. So, what's really new here is the extended battery information.

Google's Android 15 Beta 4 update
Android 15 Beta 4 adds new device diagnostics tools including extensive battery status / © 9to5Google, Edit by nextpit

Under the Device diagnostics, there is also a new Evaluation mode. Basically, this is used to assess another device during evaluation and requires an active internet connection. At the same, users can also use this feature to run a diagnostic on their device and then verify the results on another handset.

Other changes in the Beta 4 update

Another change that can be noticed in the Beta 4 is when taking screenshots. Both the preview and the screenshots adopt the current lighting theme. For example, if dark mode is enabled, the system interface included in the screenshot will be shown in black or the associated color for dark mode.

In addition, there are minor iterations on the naming of features and settings as well, such as the Display section is now called Display & touch.

Separately, strings of codes have been discovered by Android Authority that talk of an option to manually set the charging level to 80 percent. This is new for Pixel as the adaptive charging feature only allows for the automatic setting of charge level.

Elsewhere, there are a handful of bug fixes that have been addressed with the update, like the issue of the visibility of quick settings and cases of some Pixel devices getting stuck on unbootable mode after a reset. Moreover, there are also optimizations in connectivity and stability of these devices running on the Beta software.

The Android 15 Beta 4 is available for Pixel 6 series and later models including the Pixel 8 (review) and Pixel Fold (review).

Are you running on Android 15 Beta? How's your experience so far? Likewise, let us know if you found other changes not mentioned here.

Source: Android, 9to5Google, Android Authority

Affordable Phones Under $200 for 2024 

  Editor's pick 5G on a budget Stylus productivity The bare minimum
Product
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G (2024)
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023)
Nokia C210
Picture Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Product Image Motorola Moto G 5G (2024) Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) Product Image Nokia C210 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
No review yet.
No review yet.
No review yet.
Offers*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing