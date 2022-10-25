Tech & Community
These Galaxy S22 models can now be updated to Android 13

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Samsung announced the target release of its OneUI 5.0 based on Android 13 OS earlier this month. Today, the update has been shipped for compatible devices starting with the Exynos variants of Samsung Galaxy S22 (Ultra) while the Snapdragon-powered are next on the pipeline.

TL;DR

  • Samsung is shipping OneUI 5.0 to Galaxy S22 / Plus / Ultra with the Exynos 2200 chipset.
  • The update is expected to hit Snapdragon-powered models after.
  • Samsung's OneUI 5.0 based on Android 13 heavily focuses on personalization

The Samsung Galaxy S22 devices with Exynos 2200 chipset are sold mostly in the UK, Europe, and Asia. This means that users within these regions will start seeing the hefty upgrade first. Similarly, it is expected that Snapdragon models will receive the update at the end of October.

What's new with OneUI 5.0

As regards the changes and improvements, Samsung aims to bring tons of them. While the Korean company highlights the extensive customizations with the firmware, the change logs also include new features within the camera and gallery as well as on the keyboard and Bixby Text Call, among others.

In addition, Samsung introduces new app icons alongside the new animations and transition effects. Better integrations to Galaxy wearables and smart home routines are mentioned too. Below is an outline of OneUI 5.0 based on S906BXXU2BVJA / S906BOXM2BVJA firmware versions.

  • Visual design
  • Customization
  • Modes and routines
  • Home screen widgets
  • Multitasking
  • Connected devices
  • Camera and Gallery
  • Photo and Video Editor
  • AR Emoji and stickers
  • Samsung Keyboard
  • Extract and scan text
  • Samsung DeX
  • Notifications
  • Privacy and security
  • Accessibility
  • Optimization and more.

When is OneUI 5.0 to be released on other Galaxy smartphones?

Samsung has not specified the exact timeline for the OneUI 5.0 availability. But on a yearly schedule, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 / Flip 4 should receive the update in December while mid-range Galaxy A lineups could see it early next year. Likewise, you can NextPit's Android 13 tracker if your Samsung Galaxy is supported.

Are you looking forward to the OneUI 5.0 update? What is your favorite Android 13 features? Let us know in the comment section.

Source: Samsung UK

