Android 13 to be able to emulate Windows 11!

The leaks about the upcoming Android 13 do not die down. While we reported about the first developer version a few days ago, there were two more pieces of news about the operating system today. On the one hand, the screensavers are supposed to get a big update, and on the other hand, Android 13 could bring us access to new operating systems thanks to virtual machines.

Work on new screensavers discovered in the code of Android 13.

There are no official images yet.

But Android 13 could allow virtual machines on smartphones.

The current operating system, Android 12, is not even available for all current smartphones and news about Android 13 is already piling up. In addition to features such as the photo picker and quick data transfers, another adaptation of the user interface has now been discovered in the code of the new operating system.

Lines in the code were discovered that contain the little word "dream". This is the name for all screensavers in the more recent Android versions. In recent years, there have been hardly any changes in terms of screensavers. However, this time it could be different. It seems that Google wants to bring the "Complications" API to smartphones. We already know this API from Android smartwatches, and it makes sure that you can see data like the battery indicator on the lock screen. There are no first pictures yet, but this should only be a matter of time.

Using Android 13 for virtual machines

A short explanation in advance. A virtual machine is a working environment within an operating system in which you can start other operating systems. Or to put it a bit simpler: Such a program is used to run Windows on a macOS computer, for example. Android developer Danny Lin now published screenshots on Twitter that showed such a virtual machine on a Pixel 6.

And here's Windows 11 as a VM on Pixel 6 https://t.co/0557SfeJtN pic.twitter.com/v7OIcWC3Ab — kdrag0n (@kdrag0n) February 13, 2022

The screenshots show a Linux partition on the one hand and a Windows 11 version on the other. The virtual machine runs so smoothly that Lin could even play the first Doom on his smartphone. The whole thing is made possible by the better virtualization that is introduced with Android 13. The operating system uses a kernel-based virtual machine that works with a standard hypervisor.

Some tasks could be much easier on Android devices. However, better virtualization enables further advantages. And more importantly, it serves as a platform that increases our digital consumer rights.

Personally, I loved Linux during my computer science studies and have to admit that I'm still in love with Ubuntu today. Using a full-fledged Linux on an Android phone would surely be an absolute dream for many programmers and Linux fans.

What do you think about the news? Do you think virtual machines will be usable in the final version of Android 13? Let us know in the comments!