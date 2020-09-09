Android 11 is officially live, here's how to download it

Android 10 is might not even be running on your Android device, but Google started rolling out the stable version of Android 11 today, September 8, 2020. The new Android version brings numerous new, cool features to your smartphones.

Android 11 release date

Android 10 was released in September 2019 and, currently, the latest version is available on most smartphones. Android 11 began to be available for "selected smartphones" from September 9, 2020. Google says it is now downloadable on select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme phones, with more partners launching and upgrading devices over the coming months.

App memory protected, Bluetooth active in flight mode, and finally multi-screen screenshots. / © NextPit

Android 11: these smartphones get the big update

For the launch of Android 11 in early September, only a few selected smartphones will be provided with the major update First of all, of course, there are Google's Pixel smartphones. Google confirmed the full list on its blog:

These smartphones get Android 11 first (September 8, 2020):

How to download Android 11

If you are using a compatible device, the Android 11 update should be available via an OTA update. You will get a notification on your smartphone promoting you to download the software update. If you don't see the notification, you can check for it manually by going to: Settings > System > Advanced > Software Update. Simply follow the on-screen proms to install the latest Android 11 software.

We'll be back with a full list of the new features Android 11, and how they work, very soon. Are you using Android 11 yet? Share your experiences with us below the line.