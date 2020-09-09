Android 11 is officially live, here's how to download it
Android 10 is might not even be running on your Android device, but Google started rolling out the stable version of Android 11 today, September 8, 2020. The new Android version brings numerous new, cool features to your smartphones.
Android 11 release date
Android 10 was released in September 2019 and, currently, the latest version is available on most smartphones. Android 11 began to be available for "selected smartphones" from September 9, 2020. Google says it is now downloadable on select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme phones, with more partners launching and upgrading devices over the coming months.
Android 11: these smartphones get the big update
For the launch of Android 11 in early September, only a few selected smartphones will be provided with the major update First of all, of course, there are Google's Pixel smartphones. Google confirmed the full list on its blog:
These smartphones get Android 11 first (September 8, 2020):
- Google Pixel 2
- Google Pixel 2 XL
- Google Pixel 3
- Google Pixel 3 XL
- Google Pixel 3a
- Google Pixel 3a XL
- Google Pixel 4
- Google Pixel 4 XL
- Google Pixel 4a
How to download Android 11
If you are using a compatible device, the Android 11 update should be available via an OTA update. You will get a notification on your smartphone promoting you to download the software update. If you don't see the notification, you can check for it manually by going to: Settings > System > Advanced > Software Update. Simply follow the on-screen proms to install the latest Android 11 software.
We'll be back with a full list of the new features Android 11, and how they work, very soon. Are you using Android 11 yet? Share your experiences with us below the line.
12 comments
Sometimes I have the feeling Android is heading the way of ios, a closed system with tons of limitations
I'll need to experience it myself to say for sure but the quick settings are already pretty cluttered with things I don't set. Google needs to give us more customization there. With an eye towards more simplicity.
really I love android
and I keep waiting for 10 !!!
I would like Android 11 to come with native support for cameras over 100 Mpixel, 8K movies, expanded support for 5G connectivity, including support for encrypted communications, as well as expanded memory capabilities, to effectively manage more than 32 GB of RAM and over 1 TB of storage, and in particular to offer the possibility to implement SSD storage inside the phone.
Basically the phone becomes a replacement for desktop computers.
So for those who need computing power and mobility.
Can't wait to get my hands on an android 11 phone next year XD
Currently have R5 Pro and getting Android 10 in Feb =/
have an ASUS Zenfone 6.. already got android 10.. now waiting for android 11
I am still waiting for 10
i have a galaxy s4 i dont even have marshmallow
Require easy bootloader unlock and root access without rom. Let me actually own my phone. Sure the average user shouldn't do that. But bring back enthusiast support rather than more lockdown without other choices.
Get Qualcomm and other vendors to open source the drivers so we can maintain the phones full function without planned obsolescence and scary bit blobs doing unknown things at China's or Others bidding.
Openness is secure and safe.