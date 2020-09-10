Android 11 brings 117 new emojis - here's what they look like

For some years now, software manufacturers have been using emoji updates to encourage their users to update. Although this principle does not work so well in the Android world due to the more complex upgrade mechanisms, it does not stop Google from revising the popular symbols in Android 11.

The colleagues at Emojipedia took a closer look at the update to Android 11 with regard to the new emojis. The new Android version includes 117 brand new icons, all of which are part of the Unicode's Emoji 13.0.

These are the 117 new emojis in Android 11. / © Emojipedia

Among the novelties are new finger gestures, new people emojis, and 12 new animals. In many cases, different skin colors have been included as well.

Android 11: 117 new emojis, more than 2,000 updates

But in addition to the all-new emojis, Google's designers have also taken more than 2,000 already available graphics and updated them. According to the Emojipedia, this is the biggest revision since Android 8.0 in 2017.

A direct comparison between the old and new Android version. / © Emojipedia

A closer look reveals that the designers have worked on the shades and outlines, among other things. In some cases, this results in a better 3D effect. Compared to the emojis used for example on the iPhone or Mac, Android's Emoji world still shows more "playfulness".

The Emojipedia has listed a direct comparison of many old and new emojis. This allows a close look at the changes that Google's designers found important.

The update to Android 11 is currently only available to a small number of Android users. According to Google, the update is being distributed for some devices since August 8th. These include various pixel models as well as selected smartphones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Realme.

However, Emojipedia points out that the changes do not apply to users of Samsung devices. The South Korean manufacturer's smartphones use a proprietary design that is independent of Google's Emoji updates. The same applies to selected Android apps. Apps like Twitter, WhatsApp, or Facebook also use their own Emoji library.