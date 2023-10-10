Hot topics

Best Prime Day TV Deal: Amazon's 4K Fire TV Gets 36% Off

Authored by: Jade Bryan
The two-day Prime Day event kicked off today, and there's a great deal to enhance your living room. Consider picking up the latest Amazon Fire TV 4-Series, available in a 50-inch size with a discount of $160 each. Here's why this is the perfect smart TV deal during this sale.

During Prime Day, the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4K is being offered at a significant discount, priced at $289.99. This is a substantial reduction from its regular price of $449, allowing customers to save $160 on their purchase.

Why is the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is popular

Amazon's 2023 Fire TV 4-Series was launched a couple of months ago, making the smart TV line pretty brand new compared to its competitors. This year, each size has been upgraded to 4K UHD resolution with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.

There is also a wide list of ports offered to connect your TV with other devices and accessories, including multiple HDMI, cable antenna, and an optical audio interface. Additionally, you can connect to the internet through the Ethernet port that is available on top of Wi-Fi.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series
Amazon's Fire TV 4-Series comes with an upgraded Alexa Remote. / © Amazon

In addition to over-the-air channels and cable/satellite TV, you can also install other TV apps to stream live and free channels as well as play games. Plus, the TV remote control comes bundled with support for the Alexa voice assistant. Amazon has improved the TV to include smart home integration and new voice command skills as well.

If you're not a member of Amazon Prime, we have prepared a guide on which Prime plan you should pick. Amazon is even offering a trial program that you cancel anytime.

