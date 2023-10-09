Amazon Prime Day 2023: Secure Your First Deals Now!

As in 2022, a second Amazon Prime Day awaits us this year. On October 10 and 11, you can once again grab numerous deals and save a lot of money. In this article, we have already picked out some of the best offers for you, so that the waiting time is not too long.

Table of Contents:

When does the second Prime Day begin?

Almost three months after the first Prime Day* this year, Amazon is again summoning more tech deals. On October 10 at 0:00, the fall Prime Day begins with the first deals. Next to Black Friday, Amazon's savings campaign is one of the best-selling days of the year. To participate, you only need two things: an Amazon Prime subscription and a bit of patience. Because often the real treasures are hidden in the lightning deals, which are only available at certain times.

If you're interested in exciting deals from the tech world, you'll find a great selection in this article. To avoid presenting you with overpriced deals, we use the "Keepa" extension, which displays a price history directly on the product page, and in our listings you can see the previous lowest prices for the products as well. However, keep in mind that Amazon often calculates the discounts on the MSRP.

Note: Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon customers with Prime subscriptions. Not a Prime customer? - Here's to the trial subscription*.

Secure exciting offers even before the autumn Prime Day

As a rule, Amazon always has really exciting offers in store. But especially around the deal events like Prime Day and Black Friday, a real trend can be discovered. Because the online retailer currently has some offers to prepare you for the fall Prime Day and so you can find, among other things, products from its in-house brands* significantly reduced.

We have already selected some of these offers for you here. You currently have the opportunity to get the Amazon Eero 6 Mash Router for the best price of just $65. You can also buy the Roomba S9+ vacuum robot for the bargain price of $780.

Prime Music, Kindle & Co.: Amazon services on offer!

Amazon services around Prime Music, Kindle & Co. also have special Prime Day offers. Including a 4-month trial (instead of the usual 1) for Music Unlimited.

Gamers will also get their money's worth with the Prime services. Twitch, the largest streaming platform, belongs to Amazon, and with an active Prime gaming account* you can not only secure the so-called "Prime Sub", which allows you to support your favorite streamer every month, but also receive numerous goodies for World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Overwatch 2 and more.

Amazon devices. Echo, Fire TV sticks, Kindle & more!

Of course, the Amazon brands can't be missing on Prime Day. You can already get great discounts on Echo devices. If you are interested in home security devices from Blink or Ring, you can find the deals in our Smart Home section. For example, the fifth-generation Echo Dot (without clock)* is currently cheaper than ever and you pay just $22.99 for the color of your choice.

In addition, you can get the new Bluetooth speaker "Echo Studio"* significantly reduced. The device MSRP is $199.99, but during the promotion offer you pay only $155.

The Fire TV Stick is also available in different versions at a significantly lower price. The 4K version is currently available for $23*, and e-book fans are also getting their money's worth. Numerous Kindle devices are already significantly cheaper. For example, the premium Kindle Scrible with 16 GB of storage space* is currently available for $265, saving you 22 percent off the MSRP. But also the Fire tablets are currently available with up to 48 percent discount.

The best smartphone deals on Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi & Co. on Prime Day

Admittedly, there was a rather small yield in this category on the first Prime Day. In the meantime, however, both the new Pixel 8 and the new Apple iPhone 15 series have been released along with numerous other devices. Thus, we can assume that we will be able to find one or two bargains on Apple, Samsung, Google, and more for you at the second deal event this year. To get you started, you can find our latest smartphone reviews below:

Balcony power stations, vacuum robots, and more: The best smart home deals

To make it easier for you, we have summarized all smart home and energy offers in this section. No matter what you're looking for, whether it's a complete balcony power plant like the Anker Solix*, or robot vacuums from Dreame* and Ecovacs*, many manufacturers take advantage of Prime Day to sell their products for less. However, you have to pay attention to a few things, especially when it comes to balcony power plants:

Even before Prime Day, there are the first deals on various Roomba vacuuming robots, allowing you to save a whopping 45 percent off the recommended retail price on the Roomba 692*, among others.

The offer from Blink is also very exciting. Among other things, you can get a bundle of two outdoor cameras for just $90*, the all-time lowest price for the kit. You can find out what other deals await you on the respective Amazon promotion pages.

LG, Samsung, or Sony: The cheapest smart TVs on Prime Day!

Smart TVs are also cheaper on Prime Day. Including sets with Amazon's own Fire operating system. To help you choose your TV set until Prime Day, you can already read our buying guide for smart TVs, so you are prepared.

Already a few days before the actual Prime Day, the first deals on the Amazon Fire TVs are already available.

Cheap gaming like the pros: The best deals for gamers

In addition to the aforementioned Prime gaming service, Amazon is offering a 43% discount on its Luna Wireless controller* exclusively for Prime subscribers. And, as a long-term tradition, some console gamepads will also be on sale during Prime Day:

What do you think about Prime Day? Do you already have an active Prime subscription and have been looking forward to it for a while, or do you prefer to wait for Black Friday in November? Let us know in the comments! Also, feel free to send us your favorite deals on October 10 and 11!