Amazon Prime Day 2024: Check out the Earliest Offers Now!

prime day 2024 july usa
It's finally that time of year again and Amazon is announcing what is probably the most popular savings day on the internet: Prime Day is coming! In just a few weeks you can secure thousands of products with prices so low, your bank account will love you for it! However, do you know you can already benefit from the earliest promotions and vouchers? We answer the most important questions about Prime Day and tell you where you can save most in this article.

When does Amazon Prime Day start?

Prime Day will happen in mid-July this year. Around four months before Black Friday, you can secure extremely mouth-watering deals. From July 16 to 17, you will receive numerous discounts on thousands of products from well-known manufacturers such as Samsung, Sony, Apple, and many others. The date was announced by no other than Megan Thee Stallion.

As soon as the savings madness begins, you will find a selection of the best Prime Day deals in this article. By using the Keepa browser extension, we can compare previous prices by using data from Amazon. As a rule of thumb, these are also the historically lowest prices that you won't be able to find anywhere else. However, bear in mind that Amazon artificially inflates its offers at times. In this article, we make every effort to avoid doing so, but it is worth checking out interesting offers for yourself.

Check out the best tech deals for this year's Amazon Prime Day.
This year, nextpit presents you with the best tech deals for Amazon Prime Day once again. / © nextpit

You should also remember that Prime Day is only available to Prime customers. However, if you don't have an active subscription, fret not! You can use Amazon's premium service as a free trial for 30 days and benefit from the big discounts.

Amazon Prime Music, Kindle, etc: The first offers from the Amazon universe

Last year, you were able to secure a $20 store credit if you installed and used the Amazon Photo cloud service. This year, there is no such promotion.

As a Prime member, you will receive three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free if you haven't tried it yet. After that, you are tied to a $10.99 monthly subscription if you don't cancel it before. Audible is offering a 30-day trial version*.

For gamers, there are many free games to enjoy before Prime Day happens. These include titles such as Star Wars Battlefront II, Deceive Inc., Call of Juarez, The Invisible Hand, and Tearstone - Thieves of the Heart, among others. All you have to do is log in to your Amazon Prime account and you can download the games.

For the bookworms in the audience, eligible Prime members can get a Kindle Unlimited plan for three months for free.

All these Amazon services are available for you from today and will be available until Prime Day. Of course, regular trial versions and subscriptions resume after Prime Day is over.

Amazon devices. Echo, Fire TV sticks, Kindle, & more!

Amazon usually provides discounts to its wide range of Echo, Fire, and Kindle devices in advance. For instance, you can get the Echo Show, Echo Dot, or other Alexa voice assistants at significantly lower prices. The Fire TV stick is already cheaper until Prime Day happens.

Secure more exciting deals before Prime Day

You can currently get the Samsung Galaxy A35 for $359.99, among other things. The JBL Vibe Buds did experience steep price cuts in the past before. We list the relevant articles from nextpit below so that you know what to expect:

We will update this article regularly, so do check back often if you're interested in the pre-Prime Day deals.

Do you look forward to Prime Day? Have you created a wish list already? Let us know in the comments!

