Check out this nice streaming tablet for under $110!

The Amazon Fire Tablet HD 10 (2021) is an affordable tablet that is great for watching your favorite content. Now you can get it for a nice discount on Amazon! From a starting price of $149.99, you will only have to pay $109.99!

The Amazon Fire Tablet HD 10 is discounted by 27% on Amazon.

From a starting price of $149.99, it now costs only $109.99.

The tablet is available in 32GB and 64GB configurations.

For a small extra price (+$15.00), you can also get the ad-free version.

If you were looking for a streaming tablet, either as a gift for someone or as a gift to yourself, then this might be your lucky day. The Amazon Fire Tablet HD 10 is available on the Amazon store for cheap!

This affordable tablet is ideal for streaming Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Disney+ content and also comes with a convenient SD card slot so that you can save your movies to watch them later or offline.

With this Amazon deal, you will only have to part with $109.99 for the version with advertisements present on your lock-screen. Although the ads are only a minor inconvenience, for an extra $15, you can get the ad-free version for $124.99.

Is the Amazon Fire Tablet HD 10 (2021) the right tablet for you?

With a bit of tech wizardry, you can get the Google Play Store to run! / © NextPit

The 2021 version of the Amazon Fire Tablet HD 10 comes with a nice 10.1" display capable of displaying 1080p content in native resolution for a proper HD experience. The brightness of the display is also improved according to Amazon, being able to output 10% more brightness than the previous generation.

But the most impressive feat is that Amazon managed to stick an Helio P60T inside, which is a considerably powerful SoC for the price range. Coupled with the octa-core SoC, we have 3 GB of RAM that will prove enough for the occasional streaming and lightweight gaming. The 2MP front and 5MP back cameras may not be able to compete with any modern smartphone in a photographic competition, but they will do the job just fine for video calls and document digitization.

What the Fire Tablet 10 HD misses in storage it gains in versatility, providing the ability to expand the storage up to 1TB with a microSD card. Then you will be able to save as many movies, songs, and games as you want and enjoy them at your own leisure. Oh, and if you do not have wireless headphones do not worry; this thing still sports an audio jack. Nice!

Unfortunately, you will have to consider the battery life and especially the charging. At only 9 Watts, the device takes an entire four hours to go from zero to 100%, and then you will get a maximum of 12 hours before it needs to be recharged. Thus, unless you want to every now and then take breaks from your binge-watching to recharge your device or live next to a socket, I recommend you also get yourself a power bank.



