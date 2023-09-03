Hot topics

Amazon's 4K Omni QLED TVs That Turn Into Canvas are Up To 34% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 4K smart televisions
© Amazon

If you're thinking of upgrading your television at home, now is the best time. Amazon's latest Fire TV Omni QLED series drops to an all-new low price from the retailer. The sale wipes up to $200 (34 percent) off the prices of these smart 4K TVs, which is even lower than the listing we saw on the Amazon Prime Day in July.

The entire series is available with reduced pricing. But the biggest savings can be had from the 65-inch size of the Fire TV Omni QLED that has its normal price dropped from $799 to $599. On the other hand, both the 55-inch and 50-inch are $170 cheaper and now retailing at best prices of $429 and $349, respectively.

Why buying the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED TV is worth it

Amazon gave its Fire TV Omni QLED series with a 4K resolution and a new QLED panel, which are big improvements from its standard Fire TV range. The combination allows for crisp details and bright output. Plus, this is boosted by Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ to make the colors more dynamic while transforming your entire screen into an oil painting or canvass.

There is also support for adaptive brightness, so you wouldn't need to frequently adjust the level – the TV does it for you. Another intelligent feature is compatibility with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant for hands-free control. Likewise, the smart TV gets streaming apps pre-installed including Netflix, Prime, and Disney+, among others.

When it comes to ports, you can find the usual array of inputs, such as a USB and an array of HDMI and HDMI arc. There is an Ethernet port for wired internet on top of Wi-Fi. Meanwhile, the analog audio jack is coupled with an optical version for connecting a sound system.

Are you looking to buy a 4K Amazon Fire TV this year? What do you think of the new Omni QLED line at its discounted rate? Tell us in the comments.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0) Next
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing