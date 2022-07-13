Amazfit GTS 4 Mini: Bigger display and improved battery for $120

Zepp has just officially introduced Amazfit GTS 4 Mini. The smartwatch/tracker is the successor to GTS 2 Mini that was introduced at the end of 2020. Considerably, this year's GTS 4 Mini is inclined more as a smartwatch because of its built-in GPS and improved sensor. Regardless, the device packs a wider display and bigger battery.

TL;DR

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini arrives with a more accurate biometric sensor.

Zepp has added more sports modes and smart recognition on the new smartwatch.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini retails for $120 in the US.

In terms of design, Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is hardly distinguishable from the GTS 2 Mini if put side-by-side. The two have the same rectangular form and 5 ATM water resistance protection except the newer watch comes with a slightly increased AMOLED screen. Measured at 1.65-inch, GTS 4 Mini offers a 6 percent wider touch panel compared to the previous model with a 1.55-inch display.

Zepp's Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is now utilizing a third-generation biometric sensor the same on Amazfit Bip 3 tracker and T-Rex 2 smartwatch. The new sensor enables more accurate readings of different health metrics including heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and stress. Sleep quality and menstrual cycle tracking are also present. The latter is called Women's Health on Garmin smartwatches.

In addition, the watch gets expanded sports functionalities. There are now 126 different modes available, which is more than on Xiaomi Band 7 Pro. Its smart recognition is compatible to 7 sports movements. Runners can take advantage of virtual pacer for both outdoor and treadmill runs.

Battery life on GTS 4 Mini is longer by a day. Typical usage provides up to 15 days longevity and using the GPS continuously will get you around 21 hours. Fully charging the watch is estimated to take 2 hours.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini with Always-On mode / © Amazfit

The microphone enables Alexa voice assistant on the smartwatch. Quick replies and basic SMS/phone call notifications are also supported. Meanwhile, Find My Phone feature can locate and ring your smartphone within Bluetooth's range. Locating the GTS 4 Mini is possible through Zepp's mobile app.

Pricing and colors of Amazfit GTS 4 Mini

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is already available to order from the company's US website for $120. It is yet to be listed from Amazon while the global release is likely to follow soon. The watch boasts a metallic frame including color options of mint blue, pink, black, and white.