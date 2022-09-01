Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 (Mini): New sports watches with great GPS performance

Amazfit presented new sports watches at IFA 2022: the very similarly equipped GTR 4 and GTS 4 as well as the slightly more entry-level model GTS 4 Mini. NextPit explains the differences between the models and which features benefit runners most in particular.

TL;DR

Amazfit GTR 4 has a round design while the GTS 4 sports a square design that will retail for €229 and €199, respectively.

The sports watches offer improvements in GPS reception and various sports modes.

The entry-level GTS 4 Mini costs €99, but is significantly more spartan in terms of technical specifications.

With its new sports smartwatches, Zepp Health and the Amazfit brand particularly target avid runners. Like the Garmin smartwatches in the upper mid-range, the GTR 4 and GTS 4 offer dual-band GPS connectivity. The manufacturer promised a better degree of accuracy due to the circular, polarized antennas. Amazfit's GTR 4 and GTS 4 are the first sports watches to use circular polarized antennas instead of linear antennas. In any case, we are already curious about a comparison test.

Another new feature of the two "big" Amazfit watches is the recognition of individual exercises during strength training. According to the manufacturer, the watches should be able to distinguish 15 different exercises and automatically track sets with repetition numbers and rest periods. With the new firmware update, the number of recognized exercises should increase to 25. In total, the GTR 4 and GTS 4 offer 150 different sports modes. For outdoor sports, it should also be possible to import route files to the watch.

The Amazfit GTR 4 comes with a round display and new tracking features. / © Zepp Health.

The fourth generation PPT sensor developed by Zepp Health takes care of the measurement of your pulse and other metrics. The manufacturer promised an improved degree of accuracy in sports that involve the arms, including a neuralgic point of pulse measurement on the wrist. NextPit will, of course, test this feature for you and whether the GTR 4 and GTS 4 really come close to heart rate monitors as promised in the press release. Furthermore, both sports watches measure SpO2, stress levels, as well as sleep quality, in addition to determining your VO2max value.

Unlike their predecessors, the GTR 4 and GTS 4 now also come with an integrated speaker. The sports watch uses this to spur you on during your sporting activity, and with the help of the built-in microphone, you also have a hands-free device on your wrist. The two watches also offer about 2.3 GB of free storage space for music each.

The Amazfit GTS 4 has a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with 341 ppi. / © Zepp Health

The GTR 4 has 475 mAh of battery capacity, which means it can last up to 14 days according to the manufacturer. The GTS 3 should still manage up to 8 days with its 300 mAh battery. The manufacturer achieved such a long runtime with the proprietary operating system, Zepp OS 2.0, which is much less smart than Wear OS from Google and Samsung or the other proprietary operating systems on Garmin or Fitbit smartwatches. Mobile payment, for example, is not possible, and there are currently only two apps available: for your GoPro and for HomeConnect setups. At the very least, Alexa is also on board.

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini looks like the GTS 4, but makes significant sacrifices under the hood. / © Zepp Health

In addition to the GTS 4 and the GTR 4, Zepp Health has also introduced the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini. The smartwatch comes in the same angular design as the GTS 4, but does without the GPS module and still comes with the previous third-generation PPG sensor. The battery of 270 mAh is a bit weaker than in the GTS 4, but the smartwatch should still manage a runtime of 15 days.

The GTS 4 and GTR 4 will be available in stores from September 12 and can be pre-ordered from Amazfit's online store or via Amazon from September 2. The GTR 4 costs €229.90 and the GTS 4 will go for €199.90. The small GTS 4 Mini is available now and costs €99.00. Check out some offers below.

Are you not convinced yet? If so, take a look at our list of the best smartwatches. And of course, we welcome your comments on whether you like the new Amazfit watches or not.