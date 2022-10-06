Zepp's toughest watch: Amazfit Falcon leaked with sapphire & stainless steel

After refreshing several of its wearable lineups this year, Zepp is expected to introduce another multi-sport GPS smartwatch . The Amazfit Vienna that was leaked before is finally revealed in the form of Amazfit Falcon. A pair of video clips have been published confirming the rugged features of the unannounced model.

Based on the materials shared by GSMArena, the Amazfit Falcon will pick up most of the busy and bulky design of Amazfit T-Rex 2. Additionally, the major difference between the two watches could be the material choices with the Amazfit Falcon sporting stainless steel and sapphire glass over the polymer alloy of the cheaper version.

Zepp is also opting for a smaller AMOLED touchscreen at 1.28-inch compared to 1.39-inch of the T-Rex 2. However, both retina-level pixel density and 1000 peak brightness are carried over. Moreover, the two pushers on the left are noticeably replaced by two flat buttons while the other two pushers are kept on the right.

Amazfit Falcon rugged GPS smartwatch could feature sapphire glass and stainless steel / © Amazfit / GSMArena

Support for scuba diving and accessories

The Amazfit Falcon will come with an upgraded water resistance rating of 20ATM or pressure protection equivalent to 200m (660ft) of depth. This means that support for scuba diving could be added on top of high-speed water sports and swimming.

There are 150+ sports modes available coupled with the dual-band GPS and live navigation. The smartwatch will run on Zepp OS with basic smart notifications but will lack Bluetooth voice calling. Surprisingly, compatibility with external accessories like heart rate belts and syncing of sports data to Strava and Adidas were mentioned.

Other specs and pricing of Amazfit Falcon

Zepp is scheduled to launch the Amazfit Falcon on October 13th with unknown pricing. For reference, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 sells for $230 and is already available in major markets like the US. Otherwise, we can also expect that the smartwatch will get 14 days of battery life, 4 GB of music storage, and a minuscule 32 MB RAM.

Are Bluetooth voice calling and voice assistant features a dealbreaker when buying a smartwatch? Let us know what features are looking forward most to a rugged wearable like the Amazfit Falcon.