Amazfit Band 7 launched with upgraded battery life, massive display

Amazfit has officially launched the Amazfit Band 7 fitness tracker . It finally confirms the significant upgrades that Amazfit Band 7 specs were previously reported , including the large AMOLED display with always-on mode and improved battery life — all for the same pricing.

What's new with Amazfit Band 7?

Let's have a look at the face first. The Amazfit Band 7 features a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen supporting always-on mode, which is more than double the area of the Band 5. Surprisingly, this is the same size and type as on the recently launched Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro. The Amazfit Band 7 gets a 5 ATM water resistance rating.

In terms of health and monitoring functions, the new Band 7 now has 120 sports modes up for selection and smart detection for up to four activities. It also enables 24-hour tracking of heart rate, blood-oxygen, sleep and stress level. Like the Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro, Amazfit's latest wearable can also notify users if it detects abnormal heart rate and SpO2 levels before prompting to perform a breathing exercise.

No GPS, No problem

In comparison to the predecessor, the Battery life has increased for the Amazfit Band 7. Its 232 mAh battery capacity is rated to last up to 18 days in modest use. Unfortunately, it still doesn't come with a built-in GPS module. However, users can still include their smartphone's GPS data in their workouts through Bluetooth 5.2. If you're considering GPS-ready smartwatches or trackers, you'll need to opt for the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro.

The Amazfit Band 7 can alert users if it detects abnormal levels of heart rate or stress—or dropping blood-oxygen levels. / © Amazfit

Lastly, the Zepp app is available for Android and iOS. It allows you to customize the band and configure phone notifications. There is also an Amazon Alexa assistant present if you want to take advantage of voice commands.

As for pricing, the Amazfit Band 7 retails for $50. It is already available from Amazon in the black variant. The beige color option is not listed, but the tracker supports swappable band of 16mm size. There is no word if Amazfit will introduce a Pro model with a dedicated GPS feature.