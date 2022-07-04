Amazfit Band 7 leaked: Rectangular design and AMOLED screen confirmed

Today, exclusive images of the upcoming Amazfit Band 7 have been shared. It finally confirms the rumored design and specs of the fitness tracker , seen as the successor to the Amazfit Band 5 that was launched two years ago.

TL;DR

Renders of the Amazfit Band 7 confirm the rectangular design of the tracker.

The Amazfit Band 7 will feature AMOLED display, with a 5ATM water resistance rating.

Zepp could launch the Amazfit Band 7 later this year for $50.

Design and specs of Amazfit Band 7

Several images, courtesy of GSMArena, suggest that the smart tracker of Amazfit will share form and design to the Redmi Smart Band Pro and the upcoming Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro. The Amazfit Band 7 comes with rounded edges and a curved display. It is safe to say that both white and black colored straps look to be replaceable too.

Amazfit Band 7 will feature AMOLED display and water resistance rating / © Gsmarena

Last month, it was revealed that the Amazfit Band 7 will sport a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen with 194x368 pixels. Seemingly, the publication is now confirming these specifications. In addition, the tracker is also expected to feature 24/7 heart rate and stress monitoring as well as SpO2 (or blood oxygen tracking), the same as the recently launched Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro.

Also mentioned is the fitness tracker which will get 5ATM water-resistant rating, weighing in at 28 grams. Connectivity is said to include Bluetooth 5.1 with no GPS in sight, which is considerable given this will retail cheaper than the Bip 3 series. Lastly, the rated battery capacity is 230 mAh with up to 18 days of usage with a single charge.

Pricing and launch date of Amazfit Band 7

In terms of pricing, the Amazfit Band 7 will be priced at $50, cheaper than the Amazfit Bip 3 at $60. The exact date on when the smart band will be announced is unknown. However, Zepp, which owns the Amazfit brand, is scheduled to unveil the GTS 4 and GTR 4 smartwatches along with the aforementioned band later this year.

Do you think Amazfit is becoming a reliable wearable brand? Let us know in the comment section.