Google staff in the United States have formed a workers’ union

Employees at Google's parent company, Alphabet, have launched an unconventional union with the help of Communications Workers of America. More than 400 workers have signed up with the Alphabet Workers Union, which has been formed to ensure a fair wage without fear of abuse, retaliation, or discrimination.

There has long been a culture of protest and petitioning at big tech companies, but the move to formally unionise is a first and will give Google employees a new avenue to pursue change. However, as the union is not seeking ratification through a federal agency, it will not give workers traditional collective bargaining rights.

The Alphabet Workers Union is open to all US and Canadian workers at Google and Alphabet, including temporary workers, vendors, and other contractors. After initial reports suggested that around 200 had initially joined, overnight updates reported that the number had grown to more than 400 by the end of Monday, January 5th.

How much leverage the Alphabet Workers Union is able to gain remains to be seen, but after years of unchecked power, we are starting to see the first signs of proper worker organisation among the biggest tech companies. Similar unionisation attempts are taking place at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama, whilst a small group of Google contractors in Pittsburgh have already formed a union.

Big tech has long been resistant to worker organisation. Amazon, in particular, was accused of aggressive anti-union tactics after a 45-minute 'Union-Busting' training video leaked in 2018. In the same year, workers at Google staged a walkout over the alleged mishandling of sexual harassment allegations. In 2019, Google staff signed a petition condemning a cloud computing contract their employer had with US Customs and Border Protection.