AirPods Pro 2: Much better sound with lossless audio

Apple could be hitting hard with its AirPods Pro 2 . Indeed, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new earbuds are expected to offer lossless audio support as well as other new features that will blow the competition out of the water.

TL;DR

The AirPods 2 are expected to be released in the fourth quarter of 2022

Apple should feature a brand new design

Apple is having great success with its true wireless earbuds. While the first generation of AirPods Pro seduced the public thanks to its design, ANC support, and its ease of connection, the AirPods Pro 2 should bring about far better sound. Indeed, according to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's new earbuds will offer a long-awaited feature for its fans.

In a note to investors that 9to5Mac stumbled upon, Ming-Chi-Kuo announced that the AirPods Pro 2 should support the Apple Lossless Audio (ALAC) codec. This would mean the earbuds would offer lossless audio for your aural enjoyment. This translates to either Apple abandoning Bluetooth completely or finding a way around the current limitations of the standard.

As a reminder just a few weeks back, Gary Geaves, Apple's VP of Acoustics mentioned in an interview, "... there are a number of things we can change to maximize or work around some of the limitations of Bluetooth...".

The current AirPods Pro does not support lossless audio / © NextPit

Since WWDC21, it has been possible to listen to music with lossless quality and Spatial Audio on Apple Music but for now, the California-based manufacturer does not offer compatible earbuds or headphones.

On the other hand, Ming-Chi Kuo announced that the AirPods Pro 2 should support health features without revealing anything more. The new earbuds are also tipped to have a brand new case that will be able to emit a sound to help you find them more easily in the event you misplace them.

Also, according to the same analyst, the AirPods Pro 2 are expected to be released in the fourth quarter of 2022 and be ready just in time for the holiday season. No prizes for guessing which will be one of 2022's highly sought items in the consumer electronics world when Thanksgiving and Christmas season begins!

In addition, previous rumors have announced a completely redesigned form factor that would be closer in resemblance to the Beats Fit Pro 2021. As with all rumors, let us wait and see whether it will eventually come to fruition.

What do you think about these predictions from Ming-Chi Kuo? Are you a fan of lossless quality music? Let's discuss it in the comments!