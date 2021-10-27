Free instead of $1.09: This app offers Android 12's top privacy feature

Android 12 will introduce some very important changes when it comes to the issue of privacy. The operating system will now feature alerts whenever parts of your smartphone's hardware is used, where it identifies when the camera or microphone is being used by an app. This makes the suggestion of free app of the day a no-brainer. Access Dot would normally cost $1.50 in the Google Play Store, but it is free today (for a limited time only).

Access Dot straight to the point:

Promotion ends in 2 days.

App has a 4.0-star rating on the Play Store from 207 reviews.

Access Dot contains no ads or in-app purchases.

Android's well-known fragmentation doesn't allow it to release major system updates simultaneously for all smartphones running on Google's operating system. Therefore, new features in Android 12 may still take a while to reach your handset. However, with the help of third-party applications like Access Dot, you can already have one of the main privacy features of Android 12 today.

With a clean and very intuitive interface, Access Dot is very easy to use and is available for free on the Play Store for the very first time in three months.

The indicator can be positioned in different parts of the screen / © NextPit

Why is Access Dot worth downloading?

If you've ever heard anyone complain about services like Facebook and Google listening in on conversations in secret, this app might bring some peace of mind. That's because Access Dot offers a feature that is native to Android 12 and is also present in iOS 14 and above, where it identifies when the camera, microphone, GPS, and even some smartphone sensors are being used by a particular app.

Using it is very simple. Whenever the camera is triggered, a colored alert will appear in the upper corner or bottom of the smartphone's screen to alert you that the camera is in use. This way, you can tap on the marker and see which service is using the feature. This allows you to quickly identify any kind of potential abuse.

Access Dot itself is very simple to use. All you have to do is to download it, ensure that the necessary permissions for the app's operation is enabled, and you will be notified whenever necessary. The app offers different notification styles and customized alerts. You can also create a list of trusted apps, where doing so avoids any unnecessary alerts and unwanted interruptions.

Access Dot's permissions are released in Android's accessibility panel / © NextPit

In the Google Play Store, the number of reviews is still small numbering slightly more than 215, but since this is a newly created app, that is considered normal behavior. However, the comments have been very positive so far and the app is rated 4.0 stars to date. Access Dot has been installed over 10,000 times.

Does the Access Dot app respect your privacy?

In its privacy policy that is accessible via the Google Play Store, developer PMA Labs has stated that it does not collect any personal data. Furthermore, it states that it does not use or share information with anyone except as described in this Privacy Policy in cases of court requests.

After a quick scan through the Exodus Privacy platform, two tracers were detected in the Android app's code: bug reporting and Google data analytics. Access Dot contains no ads or in-app purchases and does not require an account to use.

Permissions include access to the internet, preventing the smartphone from going into sleep mode, and sending notifications. So far, everything has been consistent in using this service.

So, what do you think of Access Dot? Are audio and music apps important to you? Leave your opinion in the comments below!