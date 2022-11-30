2022 Christmas buying guide: Tech gift ideas that blow your mind

Which smartphone do you gift to your loved one this Christmas? Would it be the Apple Watch Series 8 or the Pixel Watch? Which headphones and earphones are you going to place under the tree in 2022? In this ultimate guide, NextPit shares its tech gift ideas for Christmas 2022.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over. It's time for the magic of Christmas, the holiday spirit of sharing and living together. What better way to celebrate this wonderful season than a shopping guide that is full of affiliate links?

On a more serious note, I'm sure you've been reading all about tech deals by the truckload over the past few days. Regardless of whether you missed a deal during Black Friday or decided to boycott the event, you're probably looking for Christmas gifts for yourself or your loved ones.

For those of you who are looking for a tech gift, I propose this buying guide for you. For each category, I'll recommend a product that we've reviewed and that is part of our selection of the best references in the mentioned category.

Jump to:

Which smartphone to offer for Christmas 2022?

For this section, I will recommend you a model for high-end smartphones (costing over $500), mid-range handsets (between $300 to $400), and entry-level smartphones (less than $200).

The best high-end smartphones for Christmas 2022

I'm going to skip this part since the two models I recommend are the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro (not Max).

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most advanced Android smartphone in terms of technical specifications. It has a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, an Exynos 2200 SoC, a 108MP quad-camera module with two telephoto lenses, and a 5,000mAh battery that can be recharged at 45W.

Its major strengths are the impeccable quality of its display, the efficiency of the 5x and 10x zoom, and the integrated S-Pen that works brilliantly to fully exploit the multitasking of One Ui.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra To device database

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with S Pen stylus for writing / © NextPit

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro shares the same technical specifications as the Pro Max, except that it is smaller (6.1-inches versus 6.7-inches), hence it has a smaller battery capacity. Apart from that, it sports the same 120 Hz OLED screen with Dynamic Island, the triple 48 MP camera module with a dedicated telephoto lens, and the A16 Bionic SoC. Above all, it is cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is why I recommend this model.

You can check our Galaxy S22 Ultra review and the iPhone 14 Pro review to know more about the respective devices. We also have an Apple vs Samsung comparison to help you choose the best software ecosystem for you. If that is not enough, you can still check out our selection of the best high-end smartphones to find out why we recommend these two models.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14 Pro To device database

The iPhone 14 Pro is the only jPhone that you should buy in 2022. / © NextPit

Affordable flagship option to give for Christmas 2022

To this obvious and unoriginal choice, I would still add the Google Pixel 7 which offers the best value for money in the high-end segment.

Google Pixel 7

When it comes to capturing photos, the Pixel 7 wins hands down. Its battery is also one of the best on the market by far. As for the rest, we are looking at a 6.3-inch 90 Hz OLED panel, a Google Tensor G2 SoC, a dual 50 MP camera module, and a 4,355 mAh battery that charges at 33 watts.

It came very, very close to dethroning the Nothing Phone (1) in my personal ranking. Feel free to have a look at our Google Pixel 7 review to get a better idea on the handset.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7 Une paire de Pixel Buds Pro offerte pour les précommandes avant le 17 octobre To device database

The dual camera module of the Google Pixel 7 with its main lens can "simulate" a x2 optical zoom and up to x8 in digital / © NextPit

The best smartphones for under $400 for Christmas 2022

This is the most interesting category and surely, also the most popular among tech gift seekers.

Samsung Galaxy A53

Here, the editor's choice is the Galaxy A53. It is not the most powerful at this price point, but it is the most balanced. It stands out with the quality of its 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, offers excellent software maintenance, and has a nice finish. It lacks a little bit in terms of fast charging, which is very slow.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A53 To device database

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is the most balanced smartphone for under $400. / © NextPit

Google Pixel 6a

As an alternative, I recommend the Google Pixel 6a. The affordable Pixel is packed with Google's custom Tensor processor for better performance of Machine Learning-based features and a camera module supported by Google's best asset: the camera software. What is a downside when compared to Samsung's option is that it offers only 60 Hz refresh rate display.

You can check our Galaxy A53 review, our Google Pixel 6a review, and our selection of the best smartphones under $400 to know more.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 6a To device database

Camera module in bar format, keeping the visual design of the Pixel 6 series / © NextPit

The best smartphones under for $300 for Christmas 2022

$300 continues to remain the limit that most consumers set when purchasing of a new smartphone.

OnePlus Nord N20

At this price, I recommend you turn to the OnePlus Nord N20. Unfortunately, we didn't have the chance to test it, but based on the specs table, we do suggest it as a great option in our selection of the best smartphones under $300.

The device offers 33 W of wired charging, cutting recharging times in half when compared to the competitors. We also find 5G support and a fine Android update policy. When compared to devices in the simular range, one of the main downside, however, is the camera module, with the auxiliary sensors limited to only 2 megapixels. But, come on, the OnePlus Nord N20 does feature a 64MP triple camera!

Affiliate offer OnePlus Nord N20 To device database

The OnePlus Nord N20 features a 6.4-inch OLED screen and 64MP triple camera / © OnePlus

The best smartphones for under $200 for Christmas

OnePlus Nord N200

If you want to give a smartphone for Christmas without breaking the bank (even at $200, it is still a lot of money), the OnePlus Nord N200 is a great choice. Yes, I know, it's another OnePlus, but within such a price range, OnePlus remains omnipresent in the U.S. market.

The OnePlus Nord N200 offers 5G support in the sub-$200 category and offers 5.000 mAh battery capacity. OnePlus also managed to include a 90 Hz refresh rate for the 6.5'' LCD FullHD+ screen. As the OnePlus Nord N20, the mais drawback is the weak camera setup, with only a 13 megapixels main camera.

For more options in this smartphone category, I invite you to read our selection of the best smartphones for under $200.

Affiliate offer OnePlus Nord N200 To device database

The OnePlus Nord N200 is exclusive to the North American market. / © Here / Shutterstock.com, Montage: NextPit

The best wearables to offer for Christmas 2022

In this section, we will focus on connected watches, fitness trackers, headphones, and wireless headphones that could make a good Christmas gift.

The best connected smartwatches as gifts this Christmas 2022

Apple Watch Series 8

Again, as with smartphones, the easiest models to recommend are the high-end models from Samsung and Apple: the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple's latest smartwatch features the same 41mm (or 45mm) screen debuted by the Apple Watch 7, a new Apple S8 SiP, and a new temperature sensor. It also incorporates a new feature for ovulation cycle detection and accident detection.

However, the battery life that barely lasts a full day is really a major flaw for this smartwatch in my opinion. This is especially so as it limits the usefulness of the sleep-tracking functions, to say the least.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch Series 8 To device database

The Apple Watch 8 is the best option if you have an iPhone or are in the Apple ecosystem, no surprise. / © NextPit

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has the same features as the Galaxy Watch 5 with a larger size (45nm) and a titanium finish. Notable new features include turn-by-turn navigation and GPX map import and export. It also incorporates all the usual sensors to measure your heart rate, SpO2, ECG, and even blood pressure.

The main problem with these two smartwatches, apart from the fact that they are too locked into their respective ecosystems, is that they are very expensive. It misses out on classic functions like contactless payment.

However, it does offer an extremely comprehensive range of sports features, from ultra-accurate GPS to workout recognition, as well as support for external chest belts. You can also count on an excellent battery life of two weeks, and all these can be yours for a mere $229.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro To device database

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in all its glory. / © NextPit

Amazfit GTR 4 & GTS 4

The round Amazfit GTR 4 and its square sister, the GTS 4, are two smartwatches that prove sports features in a smartwatch does not have to be expensive. Both Amazfit watches offer dual-band GPS, 14 and 8 days of battery life, respectively, and the most comprehensive workout tracking on the market.

They also support Bluetooth chest belts. On the other hand, they don't support contactless payment and the catalog of applications is really limited. For amateur athletes, whether at the gym or on the forest trail, the two Amazfit watches are an excellent gift and at around $200, they are significantly cheaper than comparable Garmin models.

Read our Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review, Apple Watch 8 review, Amazfit GTR 4 review, and our selection of the best smartwatches.

Affiliate offer Amazfit GTR 4 To device database

The Amazfit GTR 4 is a more affordable option on WearOS. / © NextPit

The best fitness trackers to give this Christmas 2022

There is far less headache when it comes to fitness trackers compared to smartwatches, especially since they are far more affordable. This makes fitness trackers a good year-end gift, especially when you are right smack in the middle of the new year resolution and gym membership season.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7

At NextPit, we recommend the Xiaomi Smart Band 7, which has a 1.62-inch AMOLED screen with an Always-On function, a 180mAh battery with a 14-day battery life (claimed), a heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor, with support for nearly 120 sport modes.

However, you do not get any NFC or GPS support. For a fitness tracker that costs less than $60, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is highly recommended.

Feel free to take a look at our Xiaomi Smart Band 7 review and our selection of the best fitness trackers to find an alternative gift. We even have a selection dedicated to the best Fitbit models.

Affiliate offer Xiaomi Smart Band 7 To device database

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 does not innovate much but the quality/price ratio still defies the competition. / © NextPit

The best Bluetooth headsets to offer for Christmas 2022

We're going to talk about consumer-class Bluetooth headsets and not audiophiles, while taking active noise cancellation (ANC) into consideration.

Sony WH-1000XM5

My top choice would be the Sony WH-1000XM5. It is the flagship headset of the manufacturer, featuring a circumaural format that encompasses the ear, 30 mm speakers, 8 microphones, and a trio of processors for noise management. In addition, you get support for AAC/SBC, LDAC, Bluetooth 5.2 and multipoint connectivity, and a battery life of 30 hours without ANC.

It doesn't add much to the previous model, but if you have a music lover in your family who likes to be quiet, the Sony WH-1000XM5 is a good choice.

Affiliate offer Sony WH-1000XM5 To device database

The Sony WH-1000XM5 is the best consumer Bluetooth headset at the moment. / © NextPit

Soundcore Space Q45

A good choice if you have $300 or so to spend, I might add. So, for those with more limited budgets, you should take a look at the Soundcore Space Q45. This is my favorite headset at the moment.

It, too, supports the Sony LDAC codec. Its battery life is the best in the market by far, with more than 50 hours available while ANC is activated. We have 40 mm speakers and four microphones to manage noise.

The ANC is not as good as Sony's, but it is still very decent. Sound quality is not optimal either, but we have plenty of features in exchange with Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint connectivity. For less than $150, the value for money that this headset offers is unbeatable.

If you want to make up your own mind, check out our selection of the best Bluetooth headsets as well as our Sony WH-1000XM5 review and Soundcore Space Q45 review.

Affiliate offer Anker Soundcore Space Q45 To device database

The Soundcore Space Q45 is my favorite Bluetooth headset of the year. / © NextPit

The best true wireless headphones to buy for Christmas 2022

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3

Here, I would first recommend the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3. According to my colleague Ben who reviewed them, they offer awesome studio quality sound like their predecessors while being $50 cheaper. The adaptive hybrid ANC is one of the best on the market, although wind noise was unpleasant in transparent mode.

The German manufacturer also made sure that the wearing comfort level is particularly good thanks to the new "fins". Their only shortcoming is that they do not have multipoint Bluetooth support. They support aptX and aptX Adaptive codecs, have 7mm speakers, and offer a battery life of 7 hours per earpiece with ANC activated.

Affiliate offer Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 To device database

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are quite good. / © NextPit

Nothing Ear (1)

Since they are quite expensive, I also propose you a more affordable alternative with the Nothing Ear (1). For less than $100, you get 11.6 mm speakers, active noise reduction, wireless charging, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The 4-hour battery life does not make it a dream to use, but remains the market average. However, you do benefit from a very special design.

Affiliate offer Nothing ear (1) To device database

The Nothing Ear (1) features a great price and is not lacking in terms of features. / © NextPit

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Finally, if you are aiming for the Apple ecosystem, you should obviously opt for the AirPods Pro 2. Among the new features compared to the previous model, we can note the new H2 chip that improves the active noise reduction and the new charging case with a speaker and a more accurate geolocation reading. Unfortunately, we have not had the chance to review them yet.

I invite you to read our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 review, the Nothing Ear (1) review, and our selection of the best true wireless headphones with ANC to learn more.

Affiliate offer Apple AirPods Pro 2 To device database

The AirPods Pro 2 have been selling like hotcakes since last September. / © NextPit

The best smart devices for your smart home

The connected smart home is not a segment that we have explored exhaustively yet. Our expertise remains limited to vacuum cleaners and power stations...for now.

The best robot vacuum cleaners and/or mop for Christmas 2022

Dreame L10s Ultra

The best robot vacuum cleaner in our ranking is the Dreame L10S Ultra. This is the Ferrari of robot vacuums, where it offers 5,300 Pa of suction power and a mop function with two rotating wipes/brushes. It has a built-in dustpan and two tanks for clean and dirty water. There is even a tank for cleaning detergent.

The big difference between the Dreame L10s Ultra and the equally efficient L10s Pro is the docking station. The L10s Pro only comes with a normal charging station. But this robot still costs a whopping $1,199.

Affiliate offer Dreame L10s Ultra To device database

The Dreame L10s Ultra is the king of robot vacuum cleaners and mops. / © NextPit

Roborock Q7 Max+

If you want a more down-to-earth price, I suggest you go for a Roborock Q7 Max+. It, too, comes with a self-cleaning station and also offers a mop function like the Dreame L10s Ultra.

It currently sells for around $850 thereabouts, making it slightly cheaper than the Dreame L10s Ultra.

You can check out our Dreame L10s Ultra review, the Roborock Q7 Max+ review, and our selection of the best robot vacuum cleaners and mops.

Affiliate offer Roborock Q7 Max+ To device database

Roborock is a reference in the robot vacuum cleaner market . / © NextPit

The best Power Stations to offer this Christmas 2022

Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro

Whether it's for next summer for camping and festivals, or as a backup power supply for the winter, the Jackery Explorer 1000 PRO is a successful power station on all levels with a capacity of 1,002 Wh.

The continuous output power stands at 1,000 watts, and achieving double that is also possible for a short time. In terms of output, there is almost everything you could want, from two 230V sockets to the cigarette lighter output, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports.

Affiliate offer Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro To device database

Overall, the Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro is more convenient than the previous non-Pro models. The now retractable handle allows for better storage, and thanks to the power supply that has been built into the case, you can charge the power station using any cold device cable. Concerning charging: The integrated lithium-ion battery can also be charged with direct current, like via a solar panel, at up to 800 watts.

Well, the thing also costs around $1,100. Hence, it's only for the wealthiest survivalists. The smaller models Explorer 500 or Explorer 240, with a capacity of 518 and 240 kWh respectively, alongside a power of 50 kWh, are cheaper.

Would you buy a machine like that for that price? / © NextPit

Bluetti AC200Max

With 2,048 Wh, the Bluetti AC200Max offers double the capacity of the Explorer 1000 Pro, but it has another trick up its sleeve: it is modular. With additional batteries from Bluetti, you can increase the capacity to 8,192 Wh and thus store enough energy to power an entire household with backup power for days. How about hosting a rave festival in the middle of nowhere? Thanks to the hotswap function, you can even replace the batteries while it is in use.

The maximum output power of the Bluetti AC200Max is 2200 watts, which can even be doubled for a short period of time, such as to absorb the high starting current of heavy machinery. By the way, the Bluetti AC200Max also offers an integrated inverter and can be recharged by direct current - i.e. by solar power at up to 900 watts.

Affiliate offer Bluetti AC200 Max To device database

Thanks to the LiFePO4 battery technology, it offers an extremely long service life. With daily charging and discharging, it takes about ten years before the battery capacity drops to 80%.

For around $1,600, Bluetti offers the AC200Max to the masses. It is an extremely flexible power station which, thanks to the previously mentioned battery technology, is suitable for regular use, whether at a festival, for a craft business, or as a buffer for the balcony power station.

The Bluetti AC200Max is a real powerhouse. / © NextPit

Phew! That's it for this 2022 Christmas buying guide. Was it even remotely helpful? Are you planning to offer a tech product to one of your loved ones? If so, which one?