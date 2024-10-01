While robot vacuums are great cleaners, they are limited to tackling floors, leaving other spaces uncovered. Meanwhile, handheld vacuums can better reach tight and higher spots which robovacs cannot. Of course, you'll be missing the autonomous features of a robot cleaner. So, why not have the two cleaners in one? Well, that's what the new Yeedi C12 Combo is all about.

Yeedi is a relatively new smart home brand, but it is becoming more prominent in the industry, thanks to its versatile and capable cleaners. Now, it has launched the new Yeedi C12 Combo, which is its first "Combot" smart cleaner that comes with a robot vacuum and a stick vacuum in the same automated and bagless base.

Affiliate offer Yeedi C12 Combo The Yeedi C12 Combo is 28% off!

Along with the Combo, it has also refreshed its flagship lineup with the new M12 Pro+, which is the company's most advanced robot cleaner with a built-in mop washing system on the station for self-cleaning.

Yeedi C12 Combo

With the Yeedi C12 Combo, you're getting a 3-in-1 cleaning solution that is far better at covering the whole house and various types of surfaces. For example, you can set the C12 Combo robot to manage the floors and manually cover hard-to-reach areas like upholstery or window curtains with the handheld C12 Combo.

Stick vacuum unit

The stick cleaner itself features a powerful 95 air watts of suction, far exceeding the capacities of many pricier alternatives. It also has an anti-tangle brush to maintain cleaning efficiency by keeping hairs from getting piled up and stuck in the brush and roller. Plus, the handheld unit has an integrated mop, which removes stubborn stains from wet messes that the dry vacuum cannot finish.

Yeedi C12 Combo includes a crevice tool attachment suitable for cleaning tight spaces and edges. / © Yeedi

Even better, there is a crevice tool to attach to the stick that is better suited for clearing the edges of staircases, shelves, and corners of your walls.

Robot vacuum unit

As for the robot vacuum, it has a 10,000 Pa suction rating which is also above most of its class. Together with the anti-tangle brush, the C12 Combo easily gets rid of hair and debris from carpets and rugs as well as debris from the gaps of your tiles or parquet.

Like the high-end Yeedi's smart cleaning machines, the C12 Combo robot vacuum relies on the LDS laser navigation system for more precise navigation and obstacle avoidance. Yeedi says that the C12 Combo robot can quickly map a room in 8 minutes while also supporting multi-level mapping and cleaning.

Yeedi's C12 Combo 3-in-station boasts a bag-less bin and up to 7-weeks of hands-free cleaning. / © Yeedi

The stick and robot vacuum units sit on a hub that auto-empty the built-in bins and manages charging for the two cleaners. Additionally, the 1.5-liter station's bag-free bin uses a highly efficient filtration system to reduce dust and particles from escaping and it can accommodate up to 7 weeks of hands-free cleaning.

Yeedi C12 Combo Price (+ Prime Day deals on the M12 line)

Apart from saving space with the Combot, the entire Yeedi C12 Combo setup is less expensive compared to getting an equivalent robot vacuum and a stick vacuum individually. The C12 Combo is regularly listed for $899, but you can get it for $649.99 at Amazon.com.

Affiliate offer Yeedi C12 Combo The Yeedi C12 Combo is 28% off!

If you can wait a week, Yeedi is teasing big deals on its flagship models. With the C12 Combo to be priced at $599.99 (a $299 discount), while the M12 robovacs will be getting even bigger discounts:

Affiliate offer Yeedi M12 These Prime Day deals will be valid on October 8th and 9th.

Which of Yeedi C12 Combo's features do you think will benefit your cleaning routines? Let us know in the comments.