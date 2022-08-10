Yamaha launches TW-E7B earbuds with physical buttons and proprietary ANC

Yamaha, more known for its motorcycles and musical instruments, is updating its true wireless earbuds offering. The new TW-E7B in-ear headphones are now available in the US. These wireless earbuds bring advanced proprietary noise cancelling technology along with dramatic design update over the TW-E7A .

TL;DR

Yamaha's new TW-E7B earbuds boast large audio drivers and the newer Bluetooth 5.2.

The TW-E7B headphones come with physical keys for controls.

These earbuds are available in dark blue, black, beige, and white for $280 price.

The Yamaha TW-E7B earphones pick up the company's custom ANC technology that were present on its predecessor. Unlike most in-ear headphones that produce suppressed audio when filtering out noises, Yamaha claims its technology only outputs untouched music signals, thus creating better sound. Yamaha doubles it down by enabling the Listening Care feature that intelligently balances the music volume with the aid of these ANC microphones.

Yamaha TW-E7B true wireless earbuds are available in dark blue, beige, white, and black / © Yamaha

Yamaha's TW-E7B are IPX5 water resistance and come with circular and larger bud shaped as opposed to the rounded form of the older earbuds. What's new also is the physical volume locker present on the right side paired with a single function key on the left. Gamers can also take advantage of the low latency mode that you can be accessed through three presses on the lower volume key. Moreover, the latest buds now utilize large 10mm sound drivers.

In terms of audio codecs, Yamaha has kept the aptX Adaptive along with AAC and SBC. However, the TW-E7B wireless earbuds now use newer Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and Google's fast pair mode. Both Siri and Google Assistant voice command features are supported while equalizer presets are available through the Yamaha mobile app.

Battery life and pricing of Yamaha TW-E7B

Battery life on the in-ear noise cancelling earbuds is a downgrade from the TW-E7A. The new battery rating is only 22 hours using the charging, which is 6 hours shorter than the original.

Yamaha has listed the TW-E7B for price of $280 with color options of beige, dark blue, black, and white. You can already order the earbuds through Amazon. We will yet find out if Yamaha will release the TW-E7B on other markets. On the other hand, the non-ANC TW-E5B model is $20 cheaper from Amazon.