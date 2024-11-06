In September, Xiaomi launched its budget-friendly Smart Band 9, a feature-rich fitness tracker . Following its international release, Xiaomi now appears ready to introduce a more affordable model, the Smart Band 9 Active, to global markets.

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active’s Global Availability and Pricing

Several certifications and listings hint at the upcoming global availability of the Smart Band 9 Active. Notably, The Tech Outlook recently spotted a certification for the model number M2435B1 in Malaysia. Though certified in September, the device was categorized as a “Watch” and only recently published, bearing the Smart Band 9 Active name.

In addition, the same model has passed through the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), suggesting that a launch in Eurasian markets is imminent. Adding further credibility to this, an Amazon France listing revealed the Smart Band 9 Active’s image and pricing, with a price of €29.99—making it €10 less than the standard Smart Band 9 (review).

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active listing on Amazon France confirms the key features of the tracker including a 300 mAh battery and AMOLED touchscreen. / © Amazon FR

As spotted on the listing, shipments are expected to begin on November 23, which likely marks the start of its official sales. While availability in the U.S. is uncertain, the standard Smart Band 9 is currently offered Stateside.

Smart Band 9 Active: Key Differences and Features

Leaked specifications suggest the Smart Band 9 Active will sport a more rectangular design with flat sides, featuring a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a brightness of up to 450 nits. Despite the lower price, the Active model includes wellness tracking features found in the Smart Band 9, such as continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep, and SpO2 monitoring, and over 150 workout modes.

Interestingly, while it is cheaper, the Smart Band 9 Active is equipped with a larger 300 mAh battery, potentially aligning with its “Active” label. This capacity offers up to 18 days of battery life per charge, providing extended use compared to other budget fitness trackers.

The device is expected to launch in multiple colorways, including pink, black, and white, and shares the same 50 ATM water resistance rating as the standard model. Additional features include Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and compatibility with both Android and iOS devices.

