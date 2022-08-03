Xiaomi's smart AR glasses with live translation launched with a spicy price

Xiaomi's first smart AR glasses are finally launched under its Mijia brand in China. The Mijia Glasses Camera comes with a bulky design that houses the dual camera module and single micro-OLED display. It offers live translation and video recording for an attractive price.

TL;DR

Xiaomi's AR glasses feature dual camera and micro-OLED display.

The Mijia Glasses Camera is capable of continuous video recording and live translation.

It is already available through Xiaomi's crowdfunding program for $370.

In terms of actual design and functions, the Mijia Smart Glasses Camera is far from what's been teased by the company last year. The new glasses weigh 100 grams and have a thick frame with one side housing a dual camera. This setup consists of a 50MP main sensor and a secondary 8MP periscope camera which enables up to 15x zoom. Quick capture control is supported for both video and photo recording.

The smart glasses get a single AR optical display made by Sony. It comes with TUV certification and 3281 ppi density. Moreover, it outputs a peak brightness of 3000 nits while the actual level projected on the eye is reduced to 1800 nits. Aside from taking snaps, another function mentioned that currently works is live translation between English and Chinese languages like on Google's glasses. Screencasting from the connected phone will be added through a software update.

Xiaomi's new AR smart glasses support continuous recording and live translation / © Xiaomi

The Mijia Glasses Camera boasts 1020 mAh battery with up to 100 minutes of continuous video recording rating on a single charge. On the other hand, charging the device gets you 80 percent in 30 minutes through its 10W charger. The Snapdragon 8-core processor is paired with a dedicated ISP along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB on-board storage. Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi connectivity are also available.

Xiaomi is offering the Mijia Glasses Camera at a lower price of CNY 2,499 ($370) through its own crowdfunding program. The regular price will cost CNY 2,699 ($400) once it is fully released. The company didn't mention if its AR glasses will also be released outside China.

What are the other functionalities do you think Xiaomi should add to its smart glasses? Let us hear your thoughts.