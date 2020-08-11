Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: the value-for-money king

While Apple, Google, and OnePlus are (re)discovering the mid-range smartphone market for themselves in 2020, this happens to be old hat for Xiaomi. The Chinese manufacturer has mastered the world of inexpensive smartphones that offer plenty of bang for your hard-earned buck without too much effort. With the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, the Pixel 4a , OnePlus Nord , and iPhone SE are going to face a tough price-performance rival. Despite a recommended retail price of only €269.90 ($318), this mid-range and fairly sized smartphone offers many of the features found on the more expensive models of the mentioned competitors. Where are the places where you ought to be willing to make concessions, we will inform you in this review.

What I like about the Redmi Note 9 Pro...

Quality workmanship and design

The Xiaomi Note 9 Pro makes no bones about its size, where it rises out of its packaging like a monolith and the huge size is all too obvious with its case made of glass and plastic. With a price point that is under €250 ($294), this is a good case study that proves a handset at this price point does not have to feel cheap at all. When handling the Note 9 Pro roughly, not much of it moves. In fact, you would most probably be able to hammer a nail into the wall with your device. We do not recommend this, but we do believe that the smartphone is capable of handling the nail, what more using it with a less degree of caution, or subjecting it to mild falls without having to worry about anything.

The dimensions of this device do not hide the fact that it is huge by all means, and tipping the scales at 209 grams, this 6.67-inch smartphone is also heavy enough to provide a high-quality feel. The buttons on the Redmi Note 9 Pro make a mediocre impression though. The volume rocker is rather spongy while the power buttons (that come with a built-in fingerprint sensor) feel a bit less tactile than standard buttons. Despite its processing power, this smartphone does not carry any IP certification. A precise and noisy vibration motor contributes to the overall high-quality impression.

The workmanship of the Redmi Note 9 Pro is convincing - but not across the board. / © AndroidPIT

Equipment and performance

When the Redmi Note 9 Pro was released in the German market in May 2020, the OnePlus Nord and Pixel 4a were nothing but rumors. But even so, this Xiaomi smartphone stood out with a Snapdragon 720G processor, a full 6 GB of RAM, and a quad-camera setup. The equipment is adequate enough to keep the mid-range smartphone competitive even after a few months.

Because of the rather discreet scaling back in the processor and display departments compared to the Nord, Xiaomi shaved more than €100 and provides you with a trio of cameras - which are more than the Pixel 4a. Fast WLAN AC, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and a quick charge function also make the Note 9 Pro a strong mid-range smartphone candidate. Armed with NFC, with which you can pay wirelessly via Google Play, and an IR blaster are also included. With the latter, the Note 9 Pro can be used as a remote control for your TV or various Xiaomi products.

There is hardly anything to criticize about the overall performance. Call of Duty: Mobile runs smoothly on the highest graphic settings, but the Redmi Note 9 does develop a notable degree of heat. The requirements of the Android 10 operating system, to which Xiaomi uses with its MIUI 11 user interface, are no issue whatsoever for this smartphone. Despite the (at least compared to stock Android) liberal use of animations in the operating system, everything runs smoothly and fast.

Multitasking is also no problem for the Snapdragon 720G chipset. A YouTube video could be played parallel to other apps in the review without any jerkiness or long loading times. The Redmi Note 9 Pro makes use of its 6 GB of RAM, where the processor's performance is supposed to be especially beneficial for the Xiaomi camera's artificial intelligence.

Quad Camera

The back of the Redmi Note 9 Pro is armed with a rather noticeable bulge that houses a quartet of cameras. The glass and plastic elements are located in the middle, and is just wide enough so that the smartphone does not rock back and forth excessively whenever it is placed flat on its back on a table. Even more interesting is this: what is inside the camera has proven to be rather impressive in terms of results and characteristics.

Redmi Note 9 Pro - Camera equipment Main camera Ultra wide-angle Macro camera depth sensor Resolution 64 megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels 2 megapixels Sensor size 1/1,72 inch 1/4 inch 1/5 inch 1/5 inch Lens elements 6 5 not reported not reported Field of vision / focal length 79.8 degrees 119 degrees not reported not reported Pixel size 0,8µ 1,12µ 1,12µ 1,75µ Aperture f/1,89 f/2,2 f/2,4 -

The Redmi Note 9 Pro masters the interaction of its four cameras extremely well. I especially liked the clearly arranged and noble camera app, which shines with many clever details. If you hold your mobile phone with the camera pointing downwards, for example, an arrow shows you the current orientation. With modes for AI photography, 64 megapixels, night photography, panoramic photos, and a very extensive professional mode, Xiaomi provides everything that belongs in a current camera smartphone.

In the Redmi Note 9 Pro, there is no telephoto camera, as you can see here. / © NextPit

The results are particularly impressive when functions such as HDR or artificial intelligence are turned off. This is especially true with as the 64-megapixel main sensor has a lot to offer even without any software processing. RAW photography in professional mode shows off this capability particularly well.

Left: By taking pictures in RAW format, the sensor can be enjoyed without the sometimes aggressive post-processing. Right: The dynamic range of the Redmi Note 9 Pro is impressive. / © NextPit

However, the weaknesses of the ultra-wide-angle sensor become apparent in no time at all. While does feature a decent resolution count of 8-megapixels, it is unable to keep up with the main sensor in terms of sharpness and noise behavior. Nevertheless, Xiaomi deserves praise for this point. The manufacturer does not use sensors with 2-megapixels as additional sensors for its quad-camera setup. Unfortunately, this is a common practice especially in the entry-level and mid-range segments as part of the cost savings configuration without losing the ability to advertise a triple or quad-camera setup. Thus, the quad-camera setup at the back of the Note 9 Pro is really useful for everyday use.

The ultra-wide-angle sensor does well, having an 8-megapixel setup. / © NextPit

Battery life

With its 5,020 mAh capacity, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro's battery capacity is larger than that of some tablets. This provides for an all-day action device in real-life usage, and then some. The manufacturer itself states this with up to 33 hours for calls, up to 16 hours for navigation, and up to 13 hours for gaming. All of those claimed results do seem realistic in practice.

In daily use, you seldom drive for 15 ½ hours from Berlin to Rome on a single full battery, and with this large battery, you can basically go for broke. If you charge the phone every night, you should not have any problems with a dead battery during the entire next day. If you are on the road for two days, you can use the phone for two days while exercising caution. Xiaomi includes a 30-watt power supply with a quick-charging function for the large battery. In our review, the smartphone recharged by up to 50 percent within a matter of 20 minutes. This is especially useful for everyday use just in case you happen to be a heavy phone user for that particular day.