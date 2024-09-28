Xiaomi is churning out more wearables lately. Now, along with the Redmi Note 14 launched today, it refreshed its budget earbuds with the new Redmi Buds 6. Although the new in-ears retain the ANC, the noise-canceling capabilities are further improved making them even cheaper than before. Plus, they get immersive 360 sound for the first time.

The Redmi Buds 6 are successor to Redmi Buds 5 (review) and feature the same design, but the hair-blower form is more streamlined with the buds smoothly meeting the extended stem.

There is also a new mint finish that is offered with the white and black and all get a slightly revamped charging case that matches the earbuds colors. Xiaomi didn't include special color variants this time, so that might disappoint those fans looking to see a camouflage colorway similar to the Buds 5.

Redmi Buds 6 are better at suppressing wind noises

Obviously, the major gains are not in the looks of the but in regards to the sound and features. Xiaomi says the Redmi Buds 6 can block noises by up to 49 dB, up 3 dB from the previous buds. Xiaomi adds that this is also rated to attenuate wind noise up to 9 m/s speed. That's not a huge leap, but it is certainly a welcome change. Users can personalized noise reduction levels in addition to the three listening modes.

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 has a longer battery combined with the charging case. / © nextpit

Xiaomi's Redmi Buds 6 are also the first in their range to get a custom 360-degree or spatial sound mode for immersive listening. We're interested to see what the company's implementation would deliver. A newer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity is added here too.

As for audio, the Buds 6 have dual titanium drivers and 5.5 mm tweeters. They run on Xiaomi's HyperOS Connect software and support easy lost mode for easy finding when one side is missing.

The battery life on the Redmi Buds 6 is rated for 42 hours combined with the charging case and about 10 hours with the buds. Presumably, this is with the ANC disabled.

Despite these upgrades and current fluctuations, the Redmi Buds 6 are priced almost unchanged from the Buds 5, retailing for $28 (CNY 199) in China. Xiaomi has not announced when it will bring the Redmi Buds 6 and Redmi Note 14 to other countries and for how much. For reference, the Redmi Buds 5 are available for $39 in the USA, which cost a fraction of the new AirPods 4 and Galaxy Buds 3 (review).

