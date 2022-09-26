Xiaomi Mijia All-Round 1S: robot vacuum with water connection

Robot vacuums are getting more and more indispensable these days – and more and more capable as well. The Mijia All-Round 1S is a new smart robot vacuum cleaner that features an upgraded fully automated dock including a water connection.

Interestingly, the new Mijia All-Round 1S is identical to the Mijia All-in-One 1S robot vacuum introduced by Xiaomi earlier this year. It's only that we get to see an improved automated self-cleaning dock. Users now won't need to refill the dock's water tank used for cleaning the vacuum moppers as it gets its own supply and waste tubes. Moreover, an automatic detergent and cleaning agent mixer now comes with the dock.

Xiaomi says that the Mijia All-Round 1S vacuum is capable of 30-day hands-free cleaning including a snappy automatic dust collection system. The Chinese giant adds that the cleaning dock can suction the dust from the vacuum in just 10 seconds. Unfortunately, there's no mention of an anti-bacterial dust bag like what's found on Anker's Eufy Robovac L35 robot vacuum.

Regarding the vacuum's cleaning capabilities, it boasts 4000 Pa suction power along with an auto-lift dual mopper when a carpet is detected. The S-Cross AI function boasts an array of sensors and a camera to intelligently detect and avoid obstacles. And like most smart robot vacuums, there's also a 3D map generator and smart scheduling via the Mi app. As usual, Xiao AI voice assistant is supported.

Xiaomi didn't disclose if the Mijia All-in-One 1S will be released in other markets outside China. The cleaner has an introductory price of $520 (3700 yuan) with the dock included, which is a pretty cheap bundle. If you're planning to get one, we suggest checking our Best Robot Vacuums guide which includes further options from different brands.