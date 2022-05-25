Xiaomi Mi Band 7 now official: Bigger display with always-on feature

After several leaks and speculations, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is finally official in China. While there were no words mentioned about the GPS model and double battery capacity, the smart tracker successor boasts a modest upgrade from the Mi Band 6 for the same attractive pricing.

Always-on display feature, improved health monitoring

The biggest change on the Mi Band 7 is the slightly increased OLED screen size of 1.62-inch—up from 1.56-inch of the Mi Band 6. It remains to be edge-to-edge and comes with a 490 x 192 pixel resolution and always-on function. Additionally, the new band gets 25% more useable screen area.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 color bands with antibacterial agent / © Xiaomi

First on Xiaomi's fitness tracker bands is the continuous monitoring of SpO2 or blood oxygen saturation. According to the company, the new sensors used in the Mi Band 7 have improved accuracy and offer less power consumption. Along with the automatic workout detection is the expansion to 120 workout modes from the previous 30 modes.

2-week battery life and new band options

In terms of battery, the smart tracker is rated with 14 days battery life despite the significant upgrade on the battery size to 180 mAh from 125 mAh. Probably, this is because of the always-on display, but that is yet to be confirmed once we get our hands on the device. Unfortunately, the charging speed has not improved. It will take around 2 hours to fully charge the new band.

Camouflage bands of Xiaomi Mi Band 7 / © Xiaomi

The company is also introducing fluorescent and camouflage band options on top of the default bands that are equipped with antibacterial material. Xiaomi says the antibacterial agent in the band can deflect bacterias such as Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli with 99% efficiency.

Pricing and availability of Mi Band 7

Pre-order of the Mi Band 7 is already open in China for 249 yuan (~$37) and 299 yuan for the NFC model or about $45. Pricing will differ in other markets with the expected availability later this year.

Do you think the new features on the Mi Band 7 are worth upgrading to? Let us know in the comment section.