Xiaomi Mi 11: The first smartphone with Snapdragon 888 coming December 28

Xiaomi has just announced the official date of the Chinese launch of its next flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 11. The company recently confirmed via Weibo that the new high-end smartphone will be unveiled at an event on December 28. The timing of the launch ensures that the Mi 11 becomes the first smartphone to launch with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

When the Snapdragon 888 was announced at Qualcomm's tech summit on Dec. 2, several manufacturers confirmed that their flagship models would feature the new chip. Among the upcoming devices that will feature the SD888 chip include the Oppo Find X3 and the Realme Race. Nevertheless, it seems Xiaomi is on cue to beat them all and be the first manufacturer to bring an SD888 toting smartphone to the market.

The move to launch the Mi 11 series will also ensure that Xiaomi beats Samsung who is also scheduled to announce its refreshed Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup on January 14. The Korean giant is expected to announce both Qualcomm and Exynos variants of the phone at the event.

Benchmarks reveal what to expect from the Mi 11

Now that you know the launch date of the Xiaomi Mi 11, let's take a look at some of the other aspects of the phone we already know thanks to leaksters from across the globe.

Recent leaks suggest the Mi 11 will feature a high-resolution QHD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate, support for MEMC that basically adds frames to the moving images to make them appear smoother, SDR to HDR conversion and AI scaling. While not entirely new or innovative, these features are definitely good to have.

The most interesting thing we noticed, however, were the Geekbench benchmark scores. The Xiaomi Mi 11 scored up to 1135 points in the single-core test, and 3790 in the multi-core test. This is the best score ever managed by an Android smartphone and even betters the score posted by the Samsung Galaxy S21 with the Snapdragon 888 (1075/2916).

Thanks to Geekbench, we also know that Xiaomi's high-end smartphone will be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM options, with basic storage starting at 128GB and up to 256GB. For the rest, we'll have to wait for the official launch on December 28. Note that this phone will at least for now, be avaibale only in China. We do not expect it to reach the shores of Europe before 2021.