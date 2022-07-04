Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, & Ultra to come with Leica system & 1st Gen SD 8+

Here we go with 3 more beefy smartphones from Xiaomi: The Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. These phones were released with the Leica camera framework, along with the 1st generation Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 . This announcement comes on the heels of the 4th of July holiday in the form of Xiaomi's online event.

TL;DR

Xiaomi announces both the Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro and 12S Ultra in their online event today.

Both iterations to come with a Leica camera system.

The devices can be found in mainland China.

Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro

According to the announcement, the Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro appear to be exactly alike until one closely examines the screen size and the specifics of the cameras on the back. The 12S (the slightly smaller one) houses a 6.28" AMOLED display and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, while the larger 12S Pro's screen jumps up to 6.73". Both have a standard 120Hz refresh rate.

As far as processing power of each phone, as it pertains to the sweet camera —the Sony IMX707. The 12S has a 13MP ultrawide, 5MP macro/telephoto, but the 12S Pro has 2 other 50MP cameras: one with a 50 mm lens (x2 magnification) and another with an ultrawide 14 mm lens. Yeah!

The battery of the 12S is 4,500mAh, with a wired 67W fast charge. The Pro has 4,600mAh and a 120W fast charging, also wired. Each of these phones feature fast wireless charging at 50W and 10W reverse charging. Confirmed is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The new Xiaomi 12S series was just announced / © Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

The Xiaomi Ultra is the flagship of the series. It has the same 6.73" LTPO AMOLED display (120Hz) as the 12S Pro, rendering 1,440 x 3,200 pixel, and the internal memory starts at 256 GB (as high as 512 GB) with 8 GB (up to 12 GB) of RAM

The Ultra is lead by the 1" Sony IMX989 50.3MP sensor. Surely, this appears to be one of the largest sensors ever in a smartphone, and is also met with a 48-megapixel ultrawide and 48-megapixel periscope telephoto zoom.

The battery of the Ultra the same as the 12S, with a wired 67W fast charge, and a fast wireless charging at 50W and 10W reverse charging. Also confirmed is the powerful Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra has maybe the most fancy camera module in the market right now / © Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12S series price and availability

As previously mentioned, the Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro will soon be available in mainland China. The Xiaomi 12S Pro starts at around $700 in the States for the 8/128 GB model. There is also an 8/256 GB version for $750, 12/256 GB for $770, and 12/512 GB for $845.

The Xiaomi 12S starts at $600 for the base 8/128 GB model. The same memory configurations are available: 8/256 GB for $620, 12/256 GB for $675 and 12/512 GB for $750.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra comes in two colors–Classic Black and Verdant Green, and start at $895. The availability in the US and Europe is still unknowing.

