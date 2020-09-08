Withings ScanWatch hands-on review: a powerful hybrid watch

When it comes to fitness and health wearable devices, the Apple Watch is considered by many to be a high-end purchase. But you don't have €450 ($530) or more to splurge on a smartwatch with a similar set of useful features should you want a wearable device that ticks all of the right boxes. Today, the hybrid timepiece known as the Withings ScanWatch will launch, where it comes complete with a whole range of health features without passing the €300 ($355) mark. I was able to get my hands on one ahead of its official release and would like to share my first impressions with you.

What I like about the Withings ScanWatch

A wide range of functions

When Withings first showed off their ScanWatch at CES 2020 earlier this year, it caused a sensation with its wealth of health functions. Sure, activity and fitness tracking are part of the deals, similar to what everyone else is doing even on the cheapest of fitness trackers. A touch of class is seen in the stainless steel housing that carries sensors that will be able to measure the wearer's heart rate, perform an ECG reading, estimate the amount of oxygen in the blood and detect respiratory disorders while you are sleeping. This is usually only found on more expensive devices - or you can also head straight to a doctor or sleep laboratory, although those would definitely yield far more accurate results.

For example, keeping track of my sleep quality based on breathing is very important to me. For this purpose, I used to have to use the sleep sensor mat known as the Withings Sleep. Now a watch is sufficient to record such readings. Unfortunately, the ScanWatch still lacks apnea detection capability at the time of its announcement. This function was unable to be integrated in time due to unforeseen circumstances because of the coronavirus pandemic - at least, that is what the manufacturer informed me. An update will be available later this year which will incorporate that feature.

The Withings ScanWatch is easy to use. / © NextPit

Ease of use

Withings has solved the conflict of interest involving form and function by providing easy access to digital functions while preserving an analog look that does well. With one push on the new and larger crown, the otherwise dark PMOLED display will be activated. When I turn the crown, I will be able to scroll through the displays. Another push activates an ECG recording, blood oxygen measurement, or even launch into training mode. I do everything else in the accompanying app that is known as Health Mate.

A smart companion app

Recently Withings updated the app known as Health Mate for both Android and iOS platforms. In addition to the already very extensive and clear data visualization, there is now a chatbot that explains the background of certain measurement results. Through this method, health education ends up being fun! Another great thing is this: data can be easily exported and synchronized with Apple Health and Google Fit.

Nice app: This is how health education becomes fun. / © NextPit

Cool design

Although the case is a few millimeters thicker than previous Withings models, this is attributed to the increase of new technology packed within. Nevertheless, the manufacturer has been able to retain the pleasantly discreet look of an analog time display. The stainless steel case accompanied by a brass lacquered dial and applied chrome indexes simply leaves a very elegant impression.