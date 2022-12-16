Why you should become your own hype person at work

Yes, they’ll absolutely help, but there’s one you are missing. Think about it, and maybe look at who was recently promoted among your peers. What did they do? They built their own hype machine. Unfortunately, just doing the work isn’t enough, you also need to make sure the right people know about it, and the only way to do that is to become your own hype person.

Outside the workplace, a hype person is the comedian or performer hired by studios to keep the audience entertained between scenes––creating a fun atmosphere to ensure guests are amused at all times.

Within a professional capacity, being your own hype person means making sure the right people see your performance at different stages. Did you come up with the solution to a company-wide problem that’s now being managed by your direct superior? Then you need to shout about it. Did you cut costs and grow profit with an innovative approach? Then you need to holler.

However, how and when you shout about it matters. Here are three ways to become your own hype person at work.

Own Your Wins

We’re not saying you knock on the MD’s door every time you have a win––but maybe you speak up at the next meeting, send a team or company-wide email announcing the “good news” or bring it up in the canteen. You want to get the news to the right person without looking like you’re showing off, so you need to be creative.

Curate Your Circle

Want to be promoted? Then you need to prove that you can work cross-functionally and take a 360-degree view of the business. The best way to do this is to start making connections with people you may not work directly with, but share joint interests with.

For example, if you work in software development? Then you need to understand how marketing sells your product, and how design wraps it up. By creating these alliances you not only have support within the business improving your day-to-day experiences, you’ll also start to benefit from the reputation of being a true team player.

Reframe Your Thinking

Look at yourself objectively, and then assess your performance as you would that of a colleague. What are the areas you excel at, and what are the areas you think you may need support in? Don’t shy away from those areas, and instead speak up and explain that you need support. This shows that you recognise your own shortcomings and are not afraid to ask for help––hyping yourself up as a conscientious and committed employee.

Accept Facts

Sometimes, despite all the best results and strategising, your wins won’t be acknowledged or rewarded in the way you deserve. And when that happens, you need to accept the facts and consider a move––taking your hype man attitude with you to interviews and new roles. The companies below are currently recruiting across all sectors, and could well be home to your next career step up.

