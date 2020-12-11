What to do if your Android phone won't turn on: A step by step guide
If you've ever asked yourself, ''why won't my phone turn on?'' you're not alone. Even if you're a professional Android tinkerer, things could occasionally go beyond your skill level and you may find yourself wondering what to do with a phone that won't turn on. Today we'll take a look at a few reasons why your phone won't turn on and also look at a few fixes for the same.
Jump to:
- Check if your phone is plugged in
- Is the problem just with the screen?
- If your phone was dropped, or got wet
- Was the phone buggy before breaking?
- Check the battery
- Charger and cable problems
- Android stops at the logo screen
- Use your computer to force it to turn on
1. Is it plugged in?
Just kidding - but seriously, when was the last time you charged it? Sometimes time flies when you're having fun watching cat videos and the next time you pick your phone up it won't turn on because you've YouTubed it to death. Grab a power supply and make sure you actually have some juice on your phone before we proceed. Remember, sometimes you need to charge for a few minutes before your phone can power itself on.
2. Is it on but the screen isn't on?
This is the next possibility, the phone is actually on but the display isn't working. The easiest way to check this is to long-press the power button to force it to shut off and then turn it back on. You should hear a boot sound or feel a vibration. This means your phone is working but you have a display driver or screen problem.
If you have a PC and a cable to connect your phone, then we have a guide on how to recover the data from your phone. As for a broken screen, that's a job for the repair store.
3. Did you drop it or get it wet?
This is one of the most common reasons a phone won't turn on. If you've recently dropped your phone or it has gotten wet, you might have some issues. Trying to turn a wet phone on too soon can short circuit your phone and fry it, so if it gets wet, follow our guide on what to do with a water-damaged phone.
To put things succinctly, if you dropped your phone in water and it won't turn on, you're going to need to take it in for repair as you most likely have a hardware problem or a damaged display. But before that, you can still try getting some data out of it by using the steps mentioned in the article below.
4. Did it gradually get buggy and then die?
If you started to notice some weirdness, like crashes, restarts, or other things that shouldn't happen in the lead-up to your phone no longer turning on, you might just have a software issue that can be fixed by replacing the firmware.
First, you're going to want to get as much data off as you can and then flash new firmware. We have guides for the popular devices on NextPit to help you out, and you can also try a factory reset to clear up any other problems. If this sounds too complicated, take it to your carrier store for assistance.
5. Is your battery bloated or leaking?
Another rather obvious reason your phone might not turn on is because the battery has simply given up the ghost permanently. This usually happens gradually over time, but it can occasionally happen suddenly, especially if your battery is bloated or leaking.
If your battery cover is removable, take it out and inspect it for damage, bulges, or leaks. If you find any, get a new battery pronto and dispose of the old one safely.
6. Is your charger or cable kaput?
Sometimes you're left wondering why isn't my phone turning on and it turns out that the phone isn't the culprit at all. There have been occasions even the smartest of people have not identified that the issue is because of a faulty charger cable, adapter, or even a wall socket. So make sure you try a different USB cable, different power adapter (if you have one), and another power outlet in your home before you know you can definitely blame your phone.
7. Are you just seeing the logo screen?
If your phone will actually turn on but won't go past the boot screen, this is what we call a boot loop. It generally means your phone will start as normal but just get stuck forever on the logo screen.
If you've recently updated to a new version of Android or flashed a custom ROM it might be as simple a solution as entering Recovery and wiping the cache partition or doing a data wipe/factory reset or, in the worst possible case, you might have bricked your phone.
For a tutorial, check our guide on how to factory reset your Android phone, or search our site for your specific device. If your phone is currently fine and you're reading this out of curiosity, we'd like to kindly advise you to back up everything on your phone, just in case this happens to you in the future!
8. Use your computer to force it to turn on
If you are faced with the 'phone not turning on' problem, there is another way you can try powering it on. This step involves your PC and this is a fix that has been endorsed by Google. Here's what you need to do.
- Connect your smartphone to your computer via USB
- Let it charge for 15 to 20 minutes
- Take the cable out of the phone, don't disconnect it from your computer, and plug it back in again within 10 seconds of removing it
- Let it charge for a further 30 minutes at least
- Press and hold down the power button for 5 seconds and then hit restart
- If you don't get the restart option straight away, continue holding down the power button for 30 seconds
If none of these tips have worked, it could be curtains for your device.
Have these tips helped you? Any other tips to fix a phone that won't turn on?
48 comments
How do you fix LG q6+ when you powered it off, ounce you powered it on it takes forever to unlock
I have an S6 that started giving overheating warnings. Didn't feel too hot. Automatically shut off. I was able to pull pics off it at one point but will not start up again. I popped it apart and changed batteries as previously battery was also dying quickly (old phone) and still no restart. Feels warm when plugged in so charging. Tried power and down volume with no luck but when I do power, down volume, and the main screen button, it does bring up the warning screen about a custom OS so I can either go this route by pressing volume up and continue restarting by pressing volume down. Of course, volume down results in a black screen as no sounds or vibration indicate the phone is booting up at all.
Options? I have since replaced my phone but there are files and contacts on this S6 I would like to retrieve as lots did not come across from linked accounts.
Hello, I hope you see this. I use an infinix hot 5. It began to touch itself just yesterday and I slept only to find out it turned off and wouldn't come on this morning. I have tried hard reset but it wouldn't make any sound or vibrate meaning its not coming on at all. What do I do please?
Unfortunately your phone is a 2017 model so it is not in guarantee anymore and you will have to pay for assistance. Probably the best thing is to bring it to a repair shop.A lot of components start to fail after a couple of years of use,they are programmed to do so.
It work my oneplus 6t is working again it was like giving it CPR. Thank god because i did not want to buy a new phone
I shut my phone down and now it won't turn back on. I need help!
ive got a chinese p20 pro copy , i had it one day , now its got black screen , battery is dead ,it wont charge ,when i put it into laptop ,it keeps going on and off ,,,is there a programme that can fix this
A refresher is always handy. I can't seem to remember everything and when I have an issue I'm almost always searching for help on the net.
wow! thanks for the info. I knew some of these but not all of them! thanks again! My phone is fine, but will remember these tips if anything happens to my phone! :-)
If there is no hardware problem, most of the times it is just the battery gone to 0. I have experienced this also if I was not using the phone and left it with a partial charge. Something was working in the background and using up my battery unbeknownst to me. I recharged the phone (and from 0 it took forever but it is not necessarily a bad thing) and reset all the permissions and the problem was solved
I know that the screen is the problem on my phone, so I'm trying to put all the data from my phone onto my computer, however, when connecting it to the cable, the phone wouldn't give access to any files, because it was set to, "Use USB for charging only," and because the screen is completely black, I can't change this. Does anybody know how I can put my files onto my computer?
You wouldn't need to transfer data because all they are doing is replacing your screen. I know this because I've had mine replaced twice and about to be a third time.
try holding down the power button for 5 seconds. worked for me.
my phone won't turn on even i charged it it won't turn on. please help?
my samsung galaxy J7 got turn off today and it wont open even i plug it, pls help what should i do?? thanks
I have a Chinese 6 inch screen phablet. Had it for 3 years the battery was bad so I got a new battery for it. But now it won't turn on yes I did charge it my question is will it stop working if the LCD or display digitizer goes bad never dropped it no cracks.its plastic...? .cmx C10 phablet smartphone
I'd like to advice you to backup your files first.
I really need my phone for my alarm. It was charging because it was at 0% then suddenly the screen started going crazy. I shut it off. Now it wont turn back on. HELP!!!!!