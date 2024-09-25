Apple has released iOS 18 along with the iPhone 16 this week, bringing numerous enhancements, including the long-requested Rich Communication Services or RCS. The messaging service relies on carrier activation, so not all networks in the USA will support it at launch. If you're wondering which carriers offer RCS on iPhones , nextpit provides you with the updated list.

RCS on iPhones is a long-requested feature after Google adopted it first a few years ago. It's a messaging standard designed to replace SMS/MMS on mobile or cellular phones. Although this doesn't remove the green bubbles from Android messages, it boasts numerous features like sending and receiving high-resolution images, read receipts, typing indicators, and better group chat management.

How to activate RCS on your iPhone

RCS messaging is turned off by default even if you've updated to iOS 18. For iPhone users that are updated, you'll need to activate it from the settings. Here's how:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap Apps. Select Messages from the menu. Toggle on RCS. Exit the window to save changes.

Which carriers support RCS on iPhones in the USA

With the release of iOS 18 to compatible iPhones, only a few carriers have supported RCS. However, the start has seen major carriers on the list. Below are the carrier names that offer RCS on iPhones.

AT&T T-Mobile Verizon Metro by T-Mobile U.S. Cellular Cricket Spectrum TracFone Straight Talk Xfinity Mobile C Spire Consumer Cellular FirstNet PureTalk Red Pocket Visible

There is no confirmation yet when other telco operators like Mint and Boost will enable RCS on their network.

Which carriers support RCS on iPhones in Canada

If you're residing in Canada or traveling there, most major carriers there offer RCS on iPhones as well. You can find the list below.

Bell Rogers Telus Fido Virgin Mobile Freedom Mobile Koodo Lucky Mobile Videotron Chatr

Alternatively, Apple provides a list of different wireless carriers in different countries and regions that have already added RCS to their networks on their support page if you want to see it categorically.

Are you running iOS 18 on your iPhone? Have you enabled RCS yet? Tell us your experience in the comments.