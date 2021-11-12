WhatsApp: This new feature will allow you to ignore people more effectively

Ghost of TsushiWhatsApp. This new feature coming to WhatsApp will make it easier for you to hide your presence on the messaging app and ghost someone in particular.

TL;DR

WhatsApp wants to let you hide the "Last seen" or your last connection.

This feature is in closed beta, reserved for a handful of testers.

No deployment date has been set yet.

But what are we talking about? "Last seen" mentions on WhatsApp are a real nuisance for agoraphobes and other social anxiety sufferers. They allow anyone to see if you are online or, alternatively, when you last logged on to the messaging app.

Currently, WhatsApp allows you to hide this, either from everyone or just your contacts, via the privacy settings. But often, when we ghost someone, it's a specific person. You just want to stop that creep from bombarding you with messages as soon as he or she sees that you're online.

it's all about TeLeGrAm / © WABetainfo

Telegram, for example, allows you to hide your online status and last connection to specific users among your contacts. And as WABetaInforeported on November 11, WhatsApp is working on the same feature in its latest beta. You will then be able to hide your "Seen at" or "Online" status for a single or several specific users without applying this setting to all your contacts indiscriminately.

But this black list is obviously double-edged. As with "Read" mentions in messages, if you hide your "Last seen" status from a particular user, you won't be able to see theirs either. Privacy is a two-way street.

What do you think of this feature? Do you already hide your status from your contacts in your respective messaging applications?