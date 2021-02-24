WhatsApp will block messages from those who do not accept new rules
WhatsApp has updated its question and answer page with an explanation of what will happen to the app if the user does not accept the new terms of use. According to the company, starting May 15, if you do not accept the messaging apps' updated terms and conditions you will lose the ability to send or receive messages on WhatsApp.
- New terms of service and privacy go into effect on May 15
- The original date in February was postponed after doubts from users
- Those who do not accept the terms will only be able to receive calls and notifications
According to WhatsApp, those who do not agree to the new rules will not lose full access to the app or personal account, but will only be able to receive calls and alerts. The page explains that even these functions will be available "for a short time", suggesting that in the future they can be disabled.
Love it or leave it
Already one of the most popular uses of the service - the exchange of messages, images and audios - will be disabled, both for sending and receiving.
As an alternative for those who do not agree with the new privacy rules, the service reminds that it is possible to export the conversation history on Android and iPhone. Users more concerned about privacy can delete the account, but the company warns that the action removes not only the messages and participation in groups, but also involved the deletion of backups.
More explanations
Another action by WhatsApp to clear users' doubts is a new notification that, according to the website WABetaInfo, is being distributed by the app in some countries.
WhatsApp is starting to show the in-app alert about Terms Of Service! pic.twitter.com/YIscMBjeoq— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 19, 2021
The message reminds that the company (or Facebook) does not have access to the content of the messages and that the new terms are mainly for communication features with companies hosted by Facebook or the provision of integrated services. The terms of service and privacy WhatsApp can be read in full on this page. It is worth repeating that the new rules come into force on 15 May.
Source: WhatsApp, WABetaInfo
