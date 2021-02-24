WhatsApp will block messages from those who do not accept new rules

WhatsApp has updated its question and answer page with an explanation of what will happen to the app if the user does not accept the new terms of use. According to the company, starting May 15, if you do not accept the messaging apps' updated terms and conditions you will lose the ability to send or receive messages on WhatsApp.

According to WhatsApp, those who do not agree to the new rules will not lose full access to the app or personal account, but will only be able to receive calls and alerts. The page explains that even these functions will be available "for a short time", suggesting that in the future they can be disabled.

Refusing the new terms of use will block several features of the app / © google

Love it or leave it

Already one of the most popular uses of the service - the exchange of messages, images and audios - will be disabled, both for sending and receiving.

As an alternative for those who do not agree with the new privacy rules, the service reminds that it is possible to export the conversation history on Android and iPhone. Users more concerned about privacy can delete the account, but the company warns that the action removes not only the messages and participation in groups, but also involved the deletion of backups.

More explanations

Another action by WhatsApp to clear users' doubts is a new notification that, according to the website WABetaInfo, is being distributed by the app in some countries.

WhatsApp is starting to show the in-app alert about Terms Of Service! pic.twitter.com/YIscMBjeoq — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 19, 2021

The message reminds that the company (or Facebook) does not have access to the content of the messages and that the new terms are mainly for communication features with companies hosted by Facebook or the provision of integrated services. The terms of service and privacy WhatsApp can be read in full on this page. It is worth repeating that the new rules come into force on 15 May.