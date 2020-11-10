WhatsApp Shopping button now available

A new shopping button in WhatsApp is designed to make it easier for users to find out about company products or services.

According to Facebook, users of WhatsApp business accounts can now provide their own catalogue of products or services in the messenger app. This is intended to make it easier for users of the service to find out about them and, if desired, to contact the respective company directly. We already reported on the new shopping feature in WhatsApp .

Once a company has uploaded its offers to WhatsApp, a corresponding icon appears on the overview page. Next to it, a call icon is displayed, which offers further contact options in addition to the familiar chat.

The new shopping button appears in a company's profile if the company has uploaded a catalogue. / © Facebook

Companies can list up to 500 products in their virtual stores. The links to the stores can then be sent to existing customers. According to Facebook, it is also possible to distribute these links on other platforms in order to attract new customers. Of course, regular WhatsApp users can also share the links to the stores with friends.