WhatsApp, Instagram down in global outage

Update: Both services are back online now. The outage lasted nearly an hour. We are still awaiting an explanation from Instagram and WhatsApp as to what the cause of this outage was.

Original article

WhatsApp down? Instagram reels not loading? I feel for you! But look at the brighter side! It's not just you! Millions of people around the world are currently experiencing a massive outage as Facebook-owned WhatsApp and Instagram are both down as I type this on March 19, 2021.

All we know right now is that these services are inaccessible. When I tried to open Instagram.com on a browser in the midst of the outage, it threw me a '5xx Server Error' message. I am not able to make or receive WhatsApp calls - and so are millions of people around the globe. I must say that I am getting one or two occasional chats from my contacts. But all my sent messages are not showing the delivered checkmark.

Instgram can't refresh :( / © NextPit

As usual, people have taken to Twitter to talk about this.

People are having a field day on Twitter/ © NextPit

We still do not know what caused this outage that only affected these two platforms. Facebook - both the website and the app - continue to remain fully functional as I write this. We will update this article as and when we get more information about this outage and what caused this.

