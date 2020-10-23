WhatsApp becomes a marketplace: soon you will be able to shop from Chats

The popular WhatsApp Messenger is becoming a marketplace, according to parent company Facebook. In the future, users will be able to buy products directly via chats. Thus, WhatsApp expands its services for companies with WhatsApp Business.

The chat app WhatsApp has long since become more than just a messenger. With the introduction of WhatsApp Business, Facebook presented its chat tool as a marketing instrument for companies. For example, customer queries can be answered via Messenger. Companies like Huawei, for example, use WhatsApp for customer support.

In the future, WhatsApp Business should become even more attractive for companies. WhatsApp managing director Matt Idema announced that the service will be expanded. "The global pandemic has made clear that businesses need fast and efficient ways to service their customers and make sales. WhatsApp has become a simple and convenient resource in this time," he wrote, adding that WhatsApp has become an easy and convenient resource during this time and will expand the ability for consumers to learn about available products and make purchases directly from a chat. WhatsApp plans to roll out the service gradually over the coming months.

WhatsApp is becoming a marketplace. / © WhatsApp

WhatsApp Web also gets a major innovation

WhatsApp's web application will also be offering a comprehensive innovation in the near future. In the future, voice and video calls will finally be integrated for WhatsApp Web, enabling users to hold video conferences via their computers. Until now, this was only possible via the mobile app for Android and iOS.